Leaks on Twitter suggest that Kylian Mbappe has won the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for November and December and will receive an SBC version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The vote was contested between Mbappe, Seko Fofana, and Benjamin Bourigeaud, with the PSG superstar emerging as the victor.

Several Twitter accounts have reported on this recent revelation, and fans are speculating whether the French marksman will receive an SBC card that rivals his other special versions in terms of his overall ratings and attributes. While the release date and stats of the card remain unknown, the SBC will undoubtedly be an expensive one.

Note: This article is speculative and based on news from Twitter.

Kylian Mbappe has won the Ligue 1 Player of the Month honors in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team of the Year is just around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports have revealed the full roster featured in the event. With Kylian Mbappe being included in the squad for the much-anticipated event, it came as a surprise to many that the PSG attacker won the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award.

Statistically, Seko Fofana was the favorite to win the award, but fan votes influenced the outcome to a large extent. For FUT enthusiasts, this is the ideal outcome, as Kylian is by far the most overpowered player out of the three nominees.

What will the card look like in-game?

The mercurial forward already possesses several special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including an upcoming 97-rated TOTY version as well. However, it would be safe to assume that his POTM version will be closer to his Team of the Tournament variant, which possesses the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 92

Defending: 40

Passing: 85

Physicality: 82

The SBC will also come at a hefty price, but with a plethora of packs being opened during the TOTY event, the price of high-rated fodder cards will probably fall in the FUT transfer market, making it easier to obtain the card.

How will Player of the Month Mbappe perform in-game?

As the cover star of FIFA 23 and one of the highest-rated players in the game, Kylian Mbappe is amongst the most overpowered players. He has retained his abilities on the virtual pitch despite several changes in the meta, and his special versions are some of the most coveted items in Ultimate Team.

For gamers unable to obtain one of his special cards, including the latest Team of the Year variant, this SBC will be extremely appealing. A high-rated version of one of the best players in the game will be an excellent addition to any FUT squad and will surely justify the expensive price tag attached to the SBC.

Poll : 0 votes