FIFA 23 Marcos Llorente Futties SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Marcos Llorente Futties SBC is now available in FIFA 23, and EA Sports has released a special card to celebrate the release of the fourth week of the popular promo. This will be the last major celebration of Ultimate Team before the game gets replaced by the upcoming EA FC 24. One more set of unique cards is now available in packs, but you'll have to rely heavily on your luck to find one of them. Instead, you can complete tonight's special challenge, getting a guaranteed promo item.

The first task will be to estimate the possible costs determined by the fodder you use. This will allow you to decide if you want to complete the challenge. The best way to have an idea about the potential costs is by analyzing the Marcos Llorente Futties SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Marcos Llorente Futties SBC solutions in FIFA 23

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Marcos Llorente Futties SBC, as there are three separate tasks. You'll have to meet the assigned stipulations to unlock the special card within the allotted time.

Task 1 - Spain

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

The Marcos Llorente Futties SBC will cost about 350,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can quickly grind the different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Doing so will allow you to earn other packs and open them for more cards.

Tonight's challenge will be available for the next six days (as of August 11). After completing all the tasks, you'll get a 97-rated CM card that can also be deployed at RB and RWB. It's a highly versatile card that can excel at multiple positions, and it's a significant update over his TOTS version.