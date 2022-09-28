FIFA 23 matchmaking down due to unscheduled maintenance - Expected completion time, affected game modes, and more

FIFA 23's servers seem to be in a spot of bother at the moment, and the early access period hasn't gone as planned. A fresh round of maintenance has started, affecting several game modes and matchmaking.

The game will be released worldwide on September 30 at midnight, but players can currently enjoy the early access period. It is entitled to those who have purchased the game's Ultimate Edition. It's also available for those playing the game for the EA Play 10-hour trial. While maintenance is quite common in games, this one has caught fans by surprise as it's unscheduled.

Unlike the previous day, EA Sports informed us that there's ongoing maintenance. More importantly, the developers have also informed the game modes affected and what will be inaccessible for the players. While a deadline hasn't been informed, some speculation can also be made about it.

Update: EA has patched the servers and the maintenance is over.

FIFA 23 goes down for the second time in the gap of one day

A few moments earlier, EA Direct made a tweet informing the start of the unscheduled maintenance of FIFA 23. In the meantime, the developers informed that Volta and Ultimate Team modes had been affected, and matchmaking will be disabled.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have temporarily disabled FUT and VOLTA FOOTBALL match creation for a short unscheduled maintenance. Other online services remain unaffected.



It's unclear when the maintenance will be over. Judging by the tweet, it might be a long one. Last night, the game servers went down inexplicably, leading to many angry reactions in the community. EA Sports took roughly 90 minutes to restore connectivity to the servers.

Unlike last night, the entire set of online services hasn't been hit. Ultimate Team is once again unavailable to the extent that players won't be able to play any matches. This applies to all game modes, including Squad Battles, Division Rivals and Moments.

Volta is another mode that has been affected, and the extent of it is pretty similar. Aside from that, FIFA 23 remains accessible, and players can try out the kickoff and career mode.

Career mode has undergone certain changes that have been made to the management side of things. These changes make the mode feel much more immersive and interactive than it was in FIFA 22. The changes blend well with the new gameplay mechanics and are an improvement compared to last year.

It remains to be seen when the maintenance will get over and when the matchmaking will be restored. Readers are advised to follow all the official channels for the latest updates to jump right back into FIFA 23.

