The Maxence Lacroix Futties Premium Objective set is now live in FIFA 23 and introduces a brand new card to the popular promo. The latest item has been added as part of an objective set, which makes it quite easy for players to unlock it. The main task will be to meet the stipulations. With some strategy, you'll be able to unlock the new card pretty easily without spending any coins.

This is perfect for beginners and veterans alike, as all the currently active SBCs make it completely free. Let's look at how you can add the card to your FIFA 23 squads.

FIFA 23 Maxence Lacroix Futties Premium Objective set tasks

The Maxence Lacroix Futties Premium Objective set will require you to complete the Futties Crafting Upgrade SBC a set number of times. There are special rewards at certain milestones, with the main card provided after completion.

1 COMPLETION: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC once.

5 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC five times.

10 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 10 times.

15 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 15 times.

20 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 20 times.

25 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 25 times.

30 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 30 times.

35 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 35 times.

The Futties Crafting Upgrade SBC is a relatively easy one to complete, and you can do them for free. There are various resource-item challenges you can grind daily. By doing so, you'll get the necessary fodder for completing the Futties Crafting Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23.

After completing the above-mentioned challenge 35 times, the Maxence Lacroix Futties Premium Objective set will be finished. It will add a 96-rated Futties card to your squad. Lacroix's latest version will be a welcome addition for those who rely heavily on the in-game editor.