FIFA 23 Paul Scholes Cover Star Icon objective set - All tasks, reward, and more

The Paul Scholes Cover Star Icon objective comprises a brand new set of tasks in FIFA 23 that will enable you to get a special card almost free of cost. With some planning, you can complete this challenge without much difficulty. This new objective set was released on the same day as Futties Team 4, which offers some exceptional items in different packs.

Your first task is to understand all the stipulations that are part of the Paul Scholes Cover Star Icon objective if you wish to complete it. This will help you come up with a proper plan to beat this challenge in the quickest way possible.

All FIFA 23 Paul Scholes Cover Star Icon objective tasks and reward

The Paul Scholes Cover Star Icon objective consists of five different tasks. It doesn't matter which order you complete them in, although some are easier to achieve. Here are the tasks:

SAT-NAV: Assist 12 goals using players from England in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

PULL THE STRINGS: Score three goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) using players from Man. United.

PASSING THROUGH: Assist three goals using a Through Ball in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

BEST IN CLASS: Score and Assist using a Midfielder during two separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

WINNING FORMULA: Win 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) having a minimum of three players from England in your Starting XI.

Three different FIFA 23 game modes can be utilized to complete all these tasks. The easiest one is Squad Battles, which allows you to control the difficulty of your opponents. All the matches in this mode are against AI, making obtaining the card easier. The other two options are FUT Champions and Division Rivals.

After completing the FIFA 23 objective in its entirety, you'll unlock a 95-rated CM card with a great set of all-around stats that make this item perfect for any role in the midfield.