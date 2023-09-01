FIFA 23 Pre-Season Daily Login Upgrade SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

A new resource-item challenge in the form of the Pre-Season Daily Login Upgrade SBC is now available in FIFA 23, officially kicking off Season 9 in Ultimate Team. This shortened season will be the final one and will be available for the first 21 days of September 2023 before EA FC 24's early access begins worldwide. However, there are still some interesting rewards to be won, including special Futties items.

The first step is to estimate the possible cost that you will incur in terms of fodder. This will allow you to determine if you should complete the challenge in the first place.

The best way to predict the cost is by analyzing the tasks of the Pre-Season Daily Login Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Pre-Season Daily Login Upgrade SBC solutions in FIFA 23

The Pre-Season Daily Login Upgrade SBC is a simple challenge that has only one task. While it comes with its own stipulations, they shouldn't cause much of a headache. This will be an easy one to complete, even for relative beginners to the game.

Task - Pre-Season Daily Login Upgrade SBC

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the Squad: 1

The only requirement for this challenge is a simple bronze card, and it doesn't even have to be rare. The challenge will cost about 950 coins if you acquire the fodder from the market, but it's better to open a bronze pack in case you don't have enough fodder.

You can also repeat this challenge daily and get an 83+ Double Players Pack in return. The cards you obtain could possibly feature Futties and other high-rated items that are part of the best of Futties Batch 3. This batch contains cards from previous promos like TOTS and Shapeshifters.

Additionally, a new Pre-Season objective set has also been released in Ultimate Team. It involves completing the SBC repeatedly in FIFA 23, and there are some special packs at certain milestones. If you complete all the individual reward conditions, you will get an additional 85x10 Rare Gold Players Pack for your efforts.