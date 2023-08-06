FIFA 23 Rayan Cherki Futties SBC - How to complete, cost, and more

The Rayan Cherki Futties SBC is now available to undertake in FIFA 23. It offers a great card for players to add to their Ultimate Team squads. This latest challenge comes amid the Futties celebrations. Currently, there are quite a lot of good cards in the game that were released as part of this promo. That said, you'll need to be lucky to get them. Thankfully, you can guarantee yourself a special card by completing this challenge.

Your first job in this pursuit will be to estimate the possible amount of coins that you'll require in order to complete the challenge. This will be determined by the amount of fodder that you need to buy from the market. The best way to predict the costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Rayan Cherki Futties SBC in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Rayan Cherki Futties SBC solutions in FIFA 23

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Rayan Cherki Futties SBC. There's only two tasks that you'll have to complete according to the given terms and conditions. Both of them will have to be completed within the alloted time for you to unlock the card.

Task 1 - France

# of players from France: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Rayan Cherki Futties SBC will cost about 185,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce the final price by using cards that are already present in your Ultimate Team collection. The latest challenge is live for the next 6 days (as of August 6), and you can get more items by grinding FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New FUTTIES Player Item

96 Rayan Cherki

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-futtie… pic.twitter.com/DH0SWwFuoG New FUTTIES Player Item96 Rayan Cherki

You'll get weekly packs based on your performances, that will let you add more cards to your collection. This will allow you to complete the special challenges for cheap without spending your coins in the market.

After completing tonight's challenge, you'll get a 96-rated CAM card. With he use of position modifier, it can also be played as a ST, LM, and LW, and it has some exciting stats which could be useful for any FIFA 23 player.