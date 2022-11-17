FIFA 23 rumors hint at Martin Terrier getting a Ligue 1 POTM SBC in November: Expected release dates, speculative cost, and more

Based on new information, Martin Terrier might be the successor of Lionel Messi as far as FIFA 23 Ligue 1 POTM cards are concerned. The latest rumors spread after a post from FUT Sheriff, who has commented that there's a new winner this time. Many had expected Lionel Messi to claim a back-to-back victory, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

EA Sports introduces unique cards every month to celebrate the best footballers across all major European leagues. These cards are released as POTM challenges and appear in-game as SBCs. The SBCs are the only way to obtain these special items with boosted overalls and stats. Generally, they tend to be a perfect fit in squads based on the same leagues.

If the latest rumors are true, FIFA 23 players will soon get a new Ligue 1 POTM SBC for October. More importantly, Martin Terrier is the favorite option out of all the contenders to win. While very few details are known as of now, some guesses can be made based on anecdotal evidence.

The rumored Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM SBC could offer plenty of value to FIFA 23 players

Following the release of the nominations, many fans were rather excited and hoped that Lionel Messi might get another POTM card. For now, it seems unlikely if the latest FIFA 23 rumor is anything to go by. It could also be the second instance of Martin Terrier getting a special card in the game, following an earlier release of his RTTK card.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Ligue 1 POTM



Messi



Terrier



Ligue 1 POTMMessiTerrier 🚨Ligue 1 POTMMessi❌Terrier ✅😔

As of now, everything is yet to be officially revealed, but the community is indeed eager to know when this new SBC might be released. The Lionel Messi Ligue 1 POTM SBC is still in the game for about three more days at the time of writing this article. The newest SBC may be released as soon as the older one comes to an end.

Historically, Ligue 1 POTM SBCs have been released on Thursdays and Fridays. EA Sports followed this trend with last month's release, inherited from the system in FIFA 22. Besides, there's always a chance for the new SBC to appear later tonight or tomorrow. Readers are advised to follow all official channels to keep themselves updated with the official release.

Terrier's RTTK card has an overall of 86, and his POTM card may have an even higher overall. Presently, it's difficult to estimate the price as the range has fluctuated massively this year. Nevertheless, 150,000 to 200,000 FUT coins is a likely estimate for this boosted card.

Ultimately, the final cost will depend on what the final stats and overall of the card will be. It remains to be seen whether the rumors are accurate and when the Ligue 1 POTM SBC for October will be added.

Poll : 0 votes