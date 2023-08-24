FIFA 23 server downtime (August 24): Servers to be taken down at 6 AM UTC

EA Sports has announced the scheduling of the latest server maintenance break for FIFA 23, with the downtime arriving on August 24 at 6 AM UTC. This is the latest instance of such a break being scheduled over the course of the game cycle. Fans will be eager to learn more about the duration and timing of the downtime, especially with the break arriving on a Thursday.

Despite FIFA 23 being in the conclusive stages of its game cycle, it is still populated by a large player base that actively participates in various activities and game modes. Ultimate Team, in particular, is just as popular as ever due to the arrival of FUTTIES, with fans spending a lot of time opening packs and trying new players. This makes the scheduled downtime somewhat of a hindrance.

FIFA 23 server downtime: Timings for different regions

With FIFA 23 still being a bustling hub of activity for gamers around the world, EA Sports has scheduled a server maintenance break to keep the title operating smoothly before the end of its game cycle. With just about a month left to go before the arrival of EA FC 24, this could be one of the conclusive server breaks of the current annual game cycle.

When will servers be taken offline?

Similar to other maintenance breaks, EA Sports took to Twitter to announce their scheduled plans and inform the community that the servers will be taken offline on August 24 at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 6 AM

IST: 11:30 AM

ET: 2 AM

PT: 11 PM

With maintenance arriving on a Thursday, Ultimate Team enthusiasts will be rather annoyed that their Division Rivals rewards will potentially be delayed due to this outage. With FUTTIES being live in FIFA 23, gamers are constantly opening packs in the game to elevate their FUT squads, and any form of downtime will hinder their progress.

When will the servers be back?

Based on an X post by EA Sports FC Direct Communication, this will be a five-hour break, with servers resuming their usual functionality at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 11 AM

IST: 4:30 AM

ET: 7 AM

PT: 4 AM

While this is not the longest or most extensive server break to occur during the game cycle, fans will be hoping that there are no unforeseen delays so that they can resume their FIFA 23 Season 8 grind as soon as possible.