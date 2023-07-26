FIFA 23 server downtime (July 26): Servers to be taken down at 4 AM UTC

With the first week of the FUTTIES promo underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the game cycle is rapidly approaching its conclusion, and EA Sports has scheduled an extensive server maintenance break. This has come at an unexpected time, as the developer usually schedules downtime along with a new update. However, no patch has been released for the game recently.

Server downtime is an essential aspect of any online gaming title, as it allows developers to provide players with the best possible experience and maintain the efficiency of their servers. These breaks are frequent in FIFA 23, with EA Sports doing an excellent job of informing their community in advance to prevent any inconveniences.

EA Sports has scheduled a server maintenance break for FIFA 23 on July 26

Despite potentially being the final promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, FUTTIES has been a massive hit with FUT enthusiasts due to the entertaining and rewarding content being released. With so many fans flocking to the game to participate in this event, the server load has possibly caused EA Sports to schedule this downtime on July 26.

When will the servers be taken down?

EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication @EASFCDirect We have a scheduled maintenance on July 26, 4:00 AM - 12:00 PM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.



Titles impacted: FIFA 18-23 on all platforms.

As is always the case with server maintenance, EA Sports informed its community in advance via its FIFA DIrect Communication account on Twitter, which has recently been renamed EA Sports FC Direct Communication to herald the arrival of the new game.

Based on the information provided on Twitter, servers will go offline at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 4 AM

IST: 9:30 AM

ET: 12 AM

PT: 9 PM

As informed by EA Sports, all matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the servers being taken down. This is to prevent any disconnections that would hinder the progress and gaming experience of fans in various game modes like Division Rivals and FUT Champions Playoffs.

How long will the server downtime be?

This is undoubtedly one of the most extensive server breaks scheduled during the game cycle of FIFA 23. The servers should be back online by 12 PM UTC, which makes this an eight-hour server break.

While this is a necessity for any online game to function properly, players will definitely be hoping that there are no unplanned extensions to this break so they can get back to grinding online gameplay in FUTTIES Season 8.