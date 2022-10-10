FIFA 23 server downtime (October 10): Scheduled maintenance for all regions

EA Sports has been working tirelessly to fix most of the grievances that plague FIFA 23, and have scheduled another server maintenance break on October 10, from 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM UTC.

The title has been out for a few weeks, and no one can deny that it has been a bumpy ride replete with its fair share of highs and lows.

The community has had a mostly positive reception to the various new features introduced in the latest iteration of the iconic football franchise. However, not everyone is as impressed with the various issues that have hindered their experience in the game since its release.

Fans have had a divided stance on the state of gameplay on next-gen consoles, but the presence of multiple technical and logistical errors on EA's end is difficult to explain. The game has had server issues since the days of the web-app launch, and these problems have carried over to the full release as well.

FIFA 23 servers will be taken offline for 90 minutes on October 10, 2022

FIFA Direct Communication is a Twitter account used by EA Sports to keep the community informed about the latest technical developments within the game.

The account recently tweeted about the upcoming server downtime, indicating that the servers will be taken down for scheduled maintenance from 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM UTC.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have a scheduled maintenance on October 10, 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.



FIFA 23 server downtime schedule across all regions

Here are the durations for the server maintenance break based on various time zones across the world:

UTC: 7:30 AM to 9 AM

7:30 AM to 9 AM IST: 1:30 PM to 3 PM

1:30 PM to 3 PM ET: 3:30 AM to 5 AM

3:30 AM to 5 AM PT: 12:30 AM to 2 AM

What will occur during the server downtime?

EA Sports scheduled a server maintenance break with premeditated downtime on October 5 to implement the changes made in their latest patch and Live Tuning updates. However, no patch notes have been released in the last few days indicating any such changes, which makes the latest maintenance break a rather curious case.

While the previous instances of server downtime were to implement patch updates, little is known about what this particular maintenance break will entail. However, one can venture a few guesses as FIFA 23 has had its fair share of issues over the past few days.

EA Sports made possibly the biggest mistake in the history of the series by releasing a tradable Hero pack for 25,000 FUT coins in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Store, which caused an uproar in the community. This could be one of the potential issues EA is looking to fix during this server downtime.

FIFA 23 also recently hosted the first Weekend League of its game cycle, which probably led to high server traffic. With it coming to a conclusion on Monday, the server downtime might also be a way of relieving the stress put on the servers with so many gamers logging in to complete in the FUT Champions Finals.

Even the Weekend League was plagued with several issues, as EA Sports provided fans with base gold cards for their FUT Champions rewards instead of the Team of the Week red picks. Although the issue was fixed quickly, this server break might also be used to provide those who were affected by this error with some much deserved compensation.

