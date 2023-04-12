FIFA 23 Team of the Week 24 (TOTW 24) players revealed, Donnarumma headlines incredible roster

EA Sports has revealed the Team of the Week 24 (TOTW 24) roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marcos Acuna. These footballers have earned a spot in the lineup after displaying impressive performances for their respective clubs over the last weekend. They helped their teams secure important favorable results in the league.

With domestic competition heating up across the world of club football, the stakes are higher than ever, and every fixture is important. With the best cards of TOTW 24 being players such as Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marcos Acuna, it is evident that the footballing action over the weekend was dominated by defenders.

Gianluigi Donnarumma headlines a star-studded TOTW 24 roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As the reigning Ligue 1 champions, PSG are always under pressure to perform and retain their title. Their clash against OGC Nice last weekend ended in a 2-0 victory for the French giants, with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos being on the scoresheet. However, Gianluigi Donnarumma was the star of the show, and his clean sheet has earned him a spot in the TOTW 24 squad.

Despite being the most prolific club in the Europa League's history, Sevilla have struggled this season and are currently involved in a relegation battle in La Liga. With the threat of demotion looming over them, every result is of significance, and Argentinean defender Marcos Acuna helped them secure a point against Celta Vigo even after receiving a red card late into the game.

Acuna already possesses an incredible World Cup Showdown card in FIFA 23, and his in-form item in TOTW 24 is significantly better.

Which players are included in the latest Team of the Week of FIFA 23?

These footballers have received in-form items this week:

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 90

Marcos Acuna: 90

Mattijs De Ligt: 89

Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 89

Florian Wirtz: 89

Michael Olise: 88

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 88

Mateus Uribe: 87

Denis Bouanga: 87

Jack Grealish: 87

Mario Hermoso: 87

Steven Berghuis: 87

Marcus Thuram: 87

Philip Billing: 83

Theo Bongonda: 83

Francisco Trincao: 83

Kyogo Furuhashi: 83

Arnaud Bodart: 81

Ivan Cuelar: 81

Gijs Smal: 81

Niels Nkounkou: 79

Dan Kemp: 79

Benie Traore: 77

With so many highly-rated and overpowered cards being released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers will be eager to participate in the upcoming FUT Champions Weekend League to try and obtain them as red player picks.

