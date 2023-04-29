FIFA Mobile to end support for Open GL 2.0: What it means for players on older devices

Some FIFA Mobile players could face major issues come May 22, 2023, as the game will become unavailable on certain older phones. This will occur due to EA Sports' decision to terminate support for Open GL 2.0 drivers. Those who use phones with these drivers should look to play the title on other devices to preserve their in-game progression. This news has been confirmed via an in-game message.

There has been much speculation about EA Sports' plans to change technical support as it prepares to build a new client for FIFA Mobile to coincide with the release of EA Sports FC. This possibility now appears even more likely based on the company's latest decision.

While the termination of support might be valid considering the future, it will certainly cause a major obstruction for a large chunk of the community.

FIFA Mobile’s decision to end Open GL 2.0 support will require players to use newer devices

Open GL has been widely used for optimizing GPUs in mobile devices since 2017. It is obviously not new technology and has aged since it was first introduced. FIFA Mobile has been supporting it so far, but it appears that EA Sports might have hit the end of the road.

The game will stop working on all devices that use Open GL 2.0 starting May 22, 2023. This will be problematic for many players who have phones using this tool. Fortunately, EA Sports has at least given them a few days to prepare for the change. A new list of supported devices has already been updated on the official website.

This news also hints at changes coming to the mobile version of EA Sports FC. The developers have already stated that they will reveal more information in July, although that pertains to the console and PC client. However, fans can now expect more news about the mobile client.

While FIFA Mobile typically resets at the start of the year, EA Sports might have made a big change to the schedule. The seasonal reset on mobiles will likely occur simultaneously with PCs and consoles this year. The company hasn't confirmed this, but it is the likeliest possibility.

