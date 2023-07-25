FIFA Mobile Retro Stars release date and time across all servers explored

A new promo, Retro Stars, is all set to arrive in FIFA Mobile soon. A few hours ago, EA Sports made a couple of posts on the title's official social media handles to hint at the addition of the Retro Stars promo and the changes made to the release date and time across all servers. The news has already created a great deal of buzz amongst FIFA enthusiasts and gamers around the globe.

Based on the announcement, the upcoming promo will be available from 1 am (UTC time) on July 27, Thursday, in some regions. However, the rest will be able to experience the new additions in the game later on. Meanwhile, a few regions will also get the update on July 26, Wednesday.

FIFA Mobile Retro Stars will release following the new Daily Reset schedule

EA Sports recently announced changes in the FIFA Mobile Daily Reset schedule, which will see the in-game reset and updates (featuring new promos and events) arriving in the game 18 hours earlier than the previous timings.

As mentioned earlier, some regions will be able to experience the new Retro Stars promo on July 26, Wednesday (UTC timings). Here's a list of all those regions:

Los Angeles, USA - 18:00 Denver, USA - 19:00 Mexico City, Mexico - 19:00 Bogota, Colombia - 20:00 Lima, Peru - 20:00 Santiago, Chile - 21:00 New York City, USA - 21:00 São Paulo, Brazil - 22:00 Buenos Aires, Argentina - 22:00

Here's a look at all the timings (in UTC) of different regions that will get the Retro Stars promo on July 27, Thursday:

Regions based in UTC - 01:00 Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire - 01:00 London, UK - 02:00 Lagos, Nigeria - 02:00 Algiers, Algeria - 02:00 Paris, France - 03:00 Madrid, Spain - 03:00 Berlin, Germany - 03:00 Bucharest, Romania - 04:00 Cairo, Egypt - 04:00 Istanbul, Turkey - 04:00 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 04:00 Dubai, UAE - 05:00 Karachi, Pakistan - 06:00 New Delhi, India - 06:30 Dhaka, Bangladesh - 07:00 Bangkok, Thailand - 08:00 Jakarta, Indonesia - 08:00 Singapore, Singapore - 09:00 Beijing, China - 09:00 Manila, Philippines - 09:00 Seoul, South Korea - 10:00 Tokyo, Japan - 10:00 Sydney, Australia - 11:00 Auckland, New Zealand - 13:00

While this is a permanent change for content updates and future events in FIFA Mobile, the league system with League versus League matches will continue to follow the same timings.