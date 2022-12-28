FIFA streamer Castro_1021 bags a signed 1/5 Lionel Messi Panini card, leaves fans amazed

Twitch streamer Edwin "Castro_1021" has a rather expensive collection of Panini football cards. To add to his already illustrious assortment, the streamer managed to unpack a 1/5 Lionel Messi card live on stream. Putting the cherry on top of the cake, the card was signed by the great man himself.

The Boxing Day stream was fruitful for the most followed FIFA streamer on Twitch, as he unpacked the 2022 Panini Eminence FIFA World Cup box worth $14,000. For those unaware, it usually contains one or more autographed cards.

This isn't the first time that Castro_1021 has packed Messi. However, the fact that it is a signed one makes it even more valuable. The clip was quickly shared to the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered many reactions.

"I'm not kidding...that's him" - Castro_1021 adds a signed Messi Panini card to his collections

Castro_1021 received a late Christmas gift after pulling out an autographed Messi card from his 2022 Panini Eminence FIFA World Cup box. The box includes a set of premium football cards, some of which may also be autographed. Fortunately, the streamer managed to unpack one, that too of the newly crowned World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

Before fully discovering the face (which remained covered with a white piece of card), the streamer said:

"I'm not kidding, I'm not kidding. Inshallah, bismillah, mashallah...that's him. That's f**king him. It's f**king him (to his girlfriend Pita), it's f**king him, it's Messi. Who the f**k is that then?"

Upon discovering that it was indeed a 1/5 signed card of Messi, the streamer could not contain his excitement as he ran out of the office, visibly elated at his latest possession.

What makes the card more valuable is that it was forged right after the final match. Hence, it would not have been as rare a discovery had Messi not won the cup. Readers should note that there were a couple of miniature-sized diamonds attached to the card as well.

Fans react to the clip

Castro_1021 is famous for having an illustrious collection of football items such as signed Panini cards and tickets. His latest addition garnered a lot of reaction from the streaming community. Here are some of the notable ones:

As stated earlier, this isn't the first time the streamer has collected a rare card. Earlier this year, he also managed to unpack a rare Ronaldo card. To read more about the story, click here.

