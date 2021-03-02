Final Floor is Lava Fortnite tournament leaderboard: Who were the big winners?

Fortnite's Floor is Lava tournament took place recently with players competing in the Sunday night LTM with an item-upgrade theme.

With all seven regions wrapped up, and the final leaderboards are up.

Floor is Lava Fortnite tournament leaderboard

All results displayed here have been picked up from the Fortnite Tracker. Fans can click on each region's name to see the full leaderboards, as just the top three duos from each are listed below.

The LTM took place with players teaming up in duos. Each team was allowed to play a maximum of 10 matches and earned points based on eliminations and placement within each match.

Fleek.ちくわ ǃǃǃǃǃ / SG4 さえふぃん RUDENS.Kylix / SE rinted7 さんたくろーすくりすますそんぐ極 / NVS wickesy

fаzer8 / fаzer7 shyban7 / santoxkzsjjkz placcen. / 200G Warrior

uIumululu / 49 zwart TheBigKovich / BasCB Twitch OhMav / Jayzael

MooN Slap. / MooN Elijah Aсмр 7мед / A7MDEMON xmśh / B23 .

Trаshу / Seem9966 SIGMER. / JigglyFloppers23 Lupien. / Nobu Triick

blueorca15 / killz8x exars hmm / surgemaster13 pyro c / X EG Cesar

iсﱞe / 3am mechs HVT Crime / utube dividedFN Will〆 / zoro Ihmo.

For players unfamiliar with the Floor is Lava mode of play, lava gradually rises up from the ground until only one duo is left standing. Lava deals 20 damage to players who touch it and launches them up in the air.

It is a frantic mode with players building as much as they can to keep themselves from getting burnt. Building materials are granted to every player as set intervals to keep the momentum moving along.

The Floor is Lava Fortnite tournament had a great turnout in each region.