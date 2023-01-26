"Financial security for all streamers": Trainwreckstv announces Kick.com Creator Program, promises fair hourly pay rate for streamers on the platform

In a recent Twitlonger, Tyler "Trainwreckstv" announced Kick.com's Creator Program and outlined the opportunities that streamers associated with the program would receive. A key feature that has caught the eye of many is the introduction of an hourly pay system based on time streamed, which will give creators a steady source of income in addition to other benefits such as ad revenue and money from subscriptions.

Trainwreckstv shared the link to the announcement on his Twitter, with a caption claiming that Kick's Creator Program would be in the best interest of streamers and give them financial security regardless of their clout or the size of their viewer base:

"Working toward financial security for all streamers of all sizes"

"Twitch ignores small and mid-sized creators": Trainwreckstv explains benefits of Kick.com Creator Program

Tyler has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism after his very public spat with Twitch last year, where he very publicly lambasted them for the 50/50 revenue split issue. He has always claimed that his association with the brand-new streaming platform would benefit the streaming industry because of the changes he was hoping to implement as an advisor.

That said, Kick.com itself was embroiled in controversy last month after Coffeezilla alleged that the streaming platform was owned by Stake, Trainwreckstv's biggest gambling sponsor, casting doubt on the streamer's motivations behind promoting the website.

When the gambling streamer first outlined his plans for the new platform last year, the terms were so generous to the streamers that many thought it was too good to be true. Promises such as a 95-5 revenue split, 100% donations, and clear TOS naturally interested a lot of creators.

What is the Kick Creator Program?

With the Kick Creator Program, Trainwreckstv seems to have renewed interest in the platform as he promises some revolutionary changes for the industry. In the streamer's words:

"Small to middle-sized creators have few paid opportunities on Twitch and are expected to get by on their unfair subscription revenue split and meager ad programs. Today that changes..."

He explained that the program would benefit every streamer, regardless of their viewership numbers:

"Every creator, no matter your size, whether you have one viewer or 100,000, will get paid for the hours they stream."

The exact hourly rate, however, was not announced. But Trainwreckstv did say that the formula would be based on four things:

The number of hours streamed. A flat rate based on Kick's advertising CPM, which will be fulfilled by the platform until they get advertisers. Average viewership of the streams. Demographics and engagement.

The streamer also revealed the following payout options for creators:

Get paid via Stripe. Get paid on the same day as the stream in cryptocurrency, such as Ethereum or Bitcoin.

How did Twitter react to the announcement?

The reaction from Trainwreckstv's Twitter followers has been quite positive, with many creators expressing interest in joining the Creator Program:

XSET Jared @JaredFPS @Trainwreckstv Love this and will be applying when it opens @Trainwreckstv Love this and will be applying when it opens

small streamers should get rewarded for building a cool community



very excited to see how this works out!



lmk if i can help at all @Trainwreckstv I like that you’re including hours streamed, average viewership, and the best part: how engaged the chat issmall streamers should get rewarded for building a cool communityvery excited to see how this works out!lmk if i can help at all @Trainwreckstv I like that you’re including hours streamed, average viewership, and the best part: how engaged the chat issmall streamers should get rewarded for building a cool communityvery excited to see how this works out!lmk if i can help at all

Farmerlucas @Farmerlucas_ @Trainwreckstv This is a game changer for small and mid size creators, Thank you for this @Trainwreckstv This is a game changer for small and mid size creators, Thank you for this

Himicane @Himicane @Trainwreckstv A really well thought out program, you would be foolish as a small streamer not to be on the ground floor of kick and stream there. @Trainwreckstv A really well thought out program, you would be foolish as a small streamer not to be on the ground floor of kick and stream there.

TheSigurdr @SigurdrTwitch @Trainwreckstv Looks like I’ll be streaming on kick while I grind content offline. That’s an absolute W! Thank you for everything you do T. Keep up the amazing work. @Trainwreckstv Looks like I’ll be streaming on kick while I grind content offline. That’s an absolute W! Thank you for everything you do T. Keep up the amazing work.

clrx0.eth @clr_hc @Trainwreckstv Definitely interested would make a good opportunity to stream again @Trainwreckstv Definitely interested would make a good opportunity to stream again

The date for the creator program is yet to be revealed, but the announcement mentioned that more details from Kick and the streamer would be released soon.

