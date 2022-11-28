Trainwreckstv "leaks" details about his upcoming streaming platform: Says revenue split will be 95/5 in favor of creators

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has been hinting at making his own streaming platform for a while now, and if his recent Twitter post is any indication, this new venture is soon to become a reality.
Tyler was one of the biggest Slots streamers on Twitch before gambling was severely restricted on the platform in October. The streamer's last stream dates back to October 18 and is titled LAST GAMBLING STREAM ON TWITCH.
Trainwreckstv took has taken to Twitter today (November 28) to reveal details about this upcoming platform, and "leaked" that the revenue split between the company and its partnered streamers will be an impressive 5% to 95% in favor of the content creators:
Partnered creator sub split, 95% creator, 5% company.
"No shot BUCKO": Streaming community reacts to Trainwreckstv's claims about upcoming streaming platform
Before the ban on Stake.com and other non-US-based gambling websites took effect, Tyler was a highly successful content creator who streamed hours of gambling content. In a clip from October, he even revealed that for 16 months of sponsored gambling streams, he earned a whopping $360 million.
On top of losing such a lucrative offer, the streamer was also a major voice of dissent against Twitch for their policy change. He also clashed on Twitter against Mizkif, who along with other major content creators like Pokimane, had started publicly calling on the Amazon-owned platform to ban gambling in the aftermath of the ItsSliker scandal.
October 20 was the first time Trainwreckstv had concretely talked about starting his own platform, citing the need to protect the creator's interest in a market predominantly controlled by huge MNCs.
Since then, he has repeatedly talked about starting gambling streams on a different platform than Twitch and tweeted yesterday about restarting his regular schedule.
"I’ll leak one more thing" - Trainwrecks reveals more info about his platform, talks about donations, and upcharging the customer
For all his talk about revolutionizing streaming, the streamer seems to be living up to his words by revealing some notable features for his upcoming platform. Things, if true, will for sure affect the streaming scene as a whole.
On top of his 95-5 revenue split, which is already miles better than Twitch's 50-50 split, Trainwrecks announced that the Bits equivalent system on his platform will not upcharge the viewer when they donate to their favorite streamers.
He's also mentioned that it will be easier for creators to get partnership badge, insinuating that Twitch favors people with certain agendas and political leanings.
"It’ll be the same requirements to get partnered as twitch but better and easier for those who grind but are rejected by twitch just because they don’t fit the political narrative or agenda"
Explaining that the audience will only be charged the processing fee, the streamer revealed that the company will not take a cut. While such business practices seem like a godsend for both viewers and streamers, many have expressed concern about whether that would make for a viable market strategy, considering a platform needs to make money to function.
Many popular streamers and online personalities have also expressed their amazement at the prospect.
Many saw this as a positive for the streaming industry in general, with people lauding Trainwreckstv for looking out for smaller creators and grinders.
Trainwreckstv is one of the most well-known streamers on Twitch and has been streaming for a long time. He has hundreds of hours of streaming time in games such as World of Warcraft, Rust, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with more than two million Twitch followers.
In recent years, he has primarily focused on slots and gambling and is set to make a triumphant return on December 1 on his new platform.
