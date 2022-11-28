Trainwreckstv "leaks" details about his upcoming streaming platform: Says revenue split will be 95/5 in favor of creators

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has been hinting at making his own streaming platform for a while now, and if his recent Twitter post is any indication, this new venture is soon to become a reality.

Tyler was one of the biggest Slots streamers on Twitch before gambling was severely restricted on the platform in October. The streamer's last stream dates back to October 18 and is titled LAST GAMBLING STREAM ON TWITCH.

Trainwreckstv took has taken to Twitter today (November 28) to reveal details about this upcoming platform, and "leaked" that the revenue split between the company and its partnered streamers will be an impressive 5% to 95% in favor of the content creators:

Partnered creator sub split, 95% creator, 5% company.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv will provide a full update in a day or two, but for now, I’ll leak one thing - partnered creator sub split, 95% creator, 5% company will provide a full update in a day or two, but for now, I’ll leak one thing - partnered creator sub split, 95% creator, 5% company

"No shot BUCKO": Streaming community reacts to Trainwreckstv's claims about upcoming streaming platform

Before the ban on Stake.com and other non-US-based gambling websites took effect, Tyler was a highly successful content creator who streamed hours of gambling content. In a clip from October, he even revealed that for 16 months of sponsored gambling streams, he earned a whopping $360 million.

On top of losing such a lucrative offer, the streamer was also a major voice of dissent against Twitch for their policy change. He also clashed on Twitter against Mizkif, who along with other major content creators like Pokimane, had started publicly calling on the Amazon-owned platform to ban gambling in the aftermath of the ItsSliker scandal.

October 20 was the first time Trainwreckstv had concretely talked about starting his own platform, citing the need to protect the creator's interest in a market predominantly controlled by huge MNCs.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv i'm going to create a platform or team up with one and instead of only contracting large creators, i want to primarily contract small-mid size creators, current platforms deem you irrelevant but you are the backbone of the entire industry, & you deserve at least a little security i'm going to create a platform or team up with one and instead of only contracting large creators, i want to primarily contract small-mid size creators, current platforms deem you irrelevant but you are the backbone of the entire industry, & you deserve at least a little security

Since then, he has repeatedly talked about starting gambling streams on a different platform than Twitch and tweeted yesterday about restarting his regular schedule.

"I’ll leak one more thing" - Trainwrecks reveals more info about his platform, talks about donations, and upcharging the customer

For all his talk about revolutionizing streaming, the streamer seems to be living up to his words by revealing some notable features for his upcoming platform. Things, if true, will for sure affect the streaming scene as a whole.

On top of his 95-5 revenue split, which is already miles better than Twitch's 50-50 split, Trainwrecks announced that the Bits equivalent system on his platform will not upcharge the viewer when they donate to their favorite streamers.

Bits system (Image via Twitter)

He's also mentioned that it will be easier for creators to get partnership badge, insinuating that Twitch favors people with certain agendas and political leanings.

"It’ll be the same requirements to get partnered as twitch but better and easier for those who grind but are rejected by twitch just because they don’t fit the political narrative or agenda"

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @kfloresdc funny but no, anyone with a sub button gets this split, and it’ll be the same requirements to get partnered as twitch but better and easier for those who grind but are rejected by twitch just because they don’t fit the political narrative or agenda funny but no, anyone with a sub button gets this split, and it’ll be the same requirements to get partnered as twitch but better and easier for those who grind but are rejected by twitch just because they don’t fit the political narrative or agenda @kfloresdc 😂 funny but no, anyone with a sub button gets this split, and it’ll be the same requirements to get partnered as twitch but better and easier for those who grind but are rejected by twitch just because they don’t fit the political narrative or agenda

Explaining that the audience will only be charged the processing fee, the streamer revealed that the company will not take a cut. While such business practices seem like a godsend for both viewers and streamers, many have expressed concern about whether that would make for a viable market strategy, considering a platform needs to make money to function.

PATDADD̶Y @ttvPatDaddy @Trainwreckstv Id find it hard to believe server cost could be covered with a 5% split. The cost of storing and streaming videos is going up as bitrate and resolution increases. @LinusTech did a video on YouTube wanting to charge for 4k and it makes a lot more sense when you think about it @Trainwreckstv Id find it hard to believe server cost could be covered with a 5% split. The cost of storing and streaming videos is going up as bitrate and resolution increases. @LinusTech did a video on YouTube wanting to charge for 4k and it makes a lot more sense when you think about it

Malachi @RiderofGary @Trainwreckstv 5% is not alot, especially when you have to pay for servers, data traffic, employees, development to keep it advancing, I'm glad you are actually doing something, but dont make promises you'll have to go back on in the future, it will only shoot the site in the foot @Trainwreckstv 5% is not alot, especially when you have to pay for servers, data traffic, employees, development to keep it advancing, I'm glad you are actually doing something, but dont make promises you'll have to go back on in the future, it will only shoot the site in the foot

Eric Shunn @Eric__Shunn



Also, if Microsoft’s Mixer couldn’t compete with Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and YouTube gaming then what makes you think YOUR platform can? @Trainwreckstv 5% revenue cut? That’s nowhere close to being enough to keep the business up and running. At that rate it’ll fail within the first 90 days.Also, if Microsoft’s Mixer couldn’t compete with Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and YouTube gaming then what makes you think YOUR platform can? @Trainwreckstv 5% revenue cut? That’s nowhere close to being enough to keep the business up and running. At that rate it’ll fail within the first 90 days.Also, if Microsoft’s Mixer couldn’t compete with Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and YouTube gaming then what makes you think YOUR platform can?

Many popular streamers and online personalities have also expressed their amazement at the prospect.

Many saw this as a positive for the streaming industry in general, with people lauding Trainwreckstv for looking out for smaller creators and grinders.

KaptKerr @sirkaptkerr @Trainwreckstv This could actually shake up the market @Trainwreckstv This could actually shake up the market 👀

LilChampignon @LilChampignon1 @Trainwreckstv Big W. People that grind hard never get the recognition on twitch if they're not milking all the controversies. Let's build a platform with great content and ppl actually doing something for their own success 🦍 Let's go @Trainwreckstv Big W. People that grind hard never get the recognition on twitch if they're not milking all the controversies. Let's build a platform with great content and ppl actually doing something for their own success 🦍 Let's go

Fraze @FrazeHD @Trainwreckstv Id love to stream on this platform, hit me with the partnership train @Trainwreckstv Id love to stream on this platform, hit me with the partnership train

Zextytv 😼 @zextytv @Trainwreckstv Could be a dope concept but would be interesting to see sustainability. Hope the discoverability is better for smaller streamers @Trainwreckstv Could be a dope concept but would be interesting to see sustainability. Hope the discoverability is better for smaller streamers

Glokk 🌟 @7Glokk @Trainwreckstv the whole concept and idea sounds hella cool, cant wait to hop on and start streaming on this!! @Trainwreckstv the whole concept and idea sounds hella cool, cant wait to hop on and start streaming on this!!

Trainwreckstv is one of the most well-known streamers on Twitch and has been streaming for a long time. He has hundreds of hours of streaming time in games such as World of Warcraft, Rust, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with more than two million Twitch followers.

In recent years, he has primarily focused on slots and gambling and is set to make a triumphant return on December 1 on his new platform.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes