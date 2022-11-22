"Platform TBA": Trainwreckstv hints at a return to gambling streams on a new platform from December

Through a Twitter post, Tyler "Trainwreckstv" recently hinted at a migration to a new platform to resume his gambling streams. The streamer was subsequently lauded by most of his community for the same.

Tyler was one of the biggest Slots streamers on Twitch before it was restricted by bans last month, and the streamer was a major voice against the policy change. He has been hinting at making his own streaming platform for a while now, and his recent Twitter post about a possible return to gambling on an unannounced platform has got his fans riled up.

"Platform TBA" (Image via Twitter)

Asking his audience to like his tweet for a "high roller gambling" stream on December 1, the streamer wrote:

"LIKE THIS MOTHER F*CKER FOR A DECEMBER 1ST HIGH ROLLER GAMBLING DEGEN RETURN STREAM, PLATFORM TBA"

Is Trainwreckstv going to launch a new streaming platform for his return to gambling?

Prior to the ban, Trainwreckstv was among the top three most-watched gambling streamers on the platform with the likes of xQc and Roshtein. The streams were not only a big part of his regular streaming schedule but also came with lucrative sponsorship deals from crypto gambling websites such as Stake.

Last month, the streamer revealed that he earned a staggering $360 million from just gambling on his stream for 16 months.

"You want some news to forget about everything you are talking about? Here you go. I'll release what I got paid since the beginning of my contract. I have been paid $360 million for 16 months of gambling.""

Trainwreckstv has repeatedly brought up his dissatisfaction with the way Twitch banned certain types of gambling activities such as slots and roulette while keeping sports betting a viable option. The ban came in the aftermath of the ItsSliker controversy where the streamer had scammed viewers and fellow content creators to maintain his addiction.

Streamers such as Mizkif and Pokimane publicly asked the Amazon-owned streaming platform to curtail gambling on the website where it was accessible to young impressionable minds. With Twitch ultimately restricting proceedings since October 18, Trainwreckstv has not been streaming regularly on his channel.

Around the same time, he made a post on Twitter expressing his wish to partner with a platform or make a new one. Claiming that he wants to give security to content creators so that they suddenly don't find their way of content creation being threatened by the platform.

This, combined with his on-stream conversations about changing platforms, has raised questions about whether the streamer will start a Twitch rival of his own. Here is how most of his fans reacted to the news of a possible return to gambling streams:

As a long-time streamer on the platform, Trainwreckstv is one of the most popular content creators around. With more than two million followers on Twitch, he has hundreds of hours of streaming time in games such as Among Us, World of Warcraft, Rust, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, although he has focused more on slots and gambling.

