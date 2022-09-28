Fnatic's Wunder disappointed with poor practice PCs ahead of League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins

Fnatic is one of the teams set to participate in the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in stages. This will start on September 29, 2022, which means practice for the same is in full swing.

However, Fnatic's toplaner Wunder was not having a good time with his practice sessions as he recently showcased the disappointment over the PCs provided to his team. He has complained that they have been provided with sub-par devices, making it tough to play.

Martin Hansen @wunderlol We have been playing on between 30-100 fps in every game ever since we arrived in Mexico and RIOT is not resolving the issue so at this point we didn't have any efficient practice and playing on stage will be the only time we can have a human setup

He has also claimed that he does not expect better games until the players start playing on stage from September 29 onwards. This is a serious claim, though this has been the case for quite a few years.

Wunder has claimed to be getting around 30-100 FPS at most while playing League of Legends on the practice PCs ahead of Worlds 2022

On September 28, Fnatic's Wunder dropped a complaint on his Twitter account, claiming that the practice PCs provided to them by Riot Games ahead of League of Legends Worlds 2022 are quite poor. He and his team are forced to play less than 100 FPS while practicing and scrimmaging against other teams.

This is a significant problem because League of Legends has shallow hardware requirements, and playing in low FPS is often difficult as it becomes harder to dodge skillshots. Even lower-end PCs get at least 150 FPS or more when running League of Legends, which speaks volumes about the state of the devices Riot has provided.

At some point teams should just understand it and handle IT themselves. @wunderlol Tbf, Riot has provided shitty PCs at Worlds for 5 years now. Teams know that too and have had issues every year.At some point teams should just understand it and handle IT themselves. @wunderlol Tbf, Riot has provided shitty PCs at Worlds for 5 years now. Teams know that too and have had issues every year.At some point teams should just understand it and handle IT themselves.

However, it seems like this is nothing new, as a former Fnatic and MAD Lions staff member has claimed that Riot Games has been doing this for years now. The developers put in minimal effort to provide good equipment to the teams, which is something they do not care about.

The former staff member has also claimed that he believes professional teams should start bringing their equipment as even mid-tier gaming laptops can provide a lot of FPS when playing League of Legends. He believes these million-dollar organizations should do more to support their players at tournaments like Worlds 2022.

Me: Yes @AMD : How many FPS do you need?Me: Yes .@AMD: How many FPS do you need?Me: Yes https://t.co/S1qtdWvoUj @wunderlol You can have laptops or SFF PCs with easy 1000+ FPS perfs by now, there's no reason why professional teams with millions in funding can't afford 5 of those to be in good conditions at every tournament. @wunderlol You can have laptops or SFF PCs with easy 1000+ FPS perfs by now, there's no reason why professional teams with millions in funding can't afford 5 of those to be in good conditions at every tournament.twitter.com/TolkiCasts/sta…

Fans feel this is mostly the case for the Latin American region, though Mexico is technically part of the United States of America. Even then, the fans claim that this is the best quality that professional players will get, and they need to deal with it in their way.

In any case, Riot Games has not provided a statement on this issue as no other player has issued any complaint yet. However, if this prevails, that is a poor look on the face of the company hosting its biggest tournament in the calendar year.

