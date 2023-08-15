Fontaine release countdown and Genshin Impact 4.0 maintenance end time

The highly anticipated Genshin Impact version 4.0 will be released tomorrow (August 16, 2023). Many fans are excited about the upcoming patch since it will release an entirely new region and characters. Before the new update goes live, the developers will perform a short maintenance, which is set to begin at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) and is expected to last five hours, ending at 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

The game servers will be down during this period, and the update will be online as soon as the maintenance ends. This article will list the maintenance ending time for all major regions and provide a countdown indicating the time until Fontaine is officially released.

Genshin Impact: Countdown to Fontaine's release and maintenance end time

The developer will begin the Genshin Impact 4.0 patch update maintenance at 6:00 AM (UTC+8). This is expected to last five hours and end at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). The new Fontaine update will be available immediately following the conclusion of the maintenance.

Having said that, the timezone mentioned above does not apply to everyone. Therefore, here is a countdown that shows the time until version 4.0 is released:

The above timer also applies to Lyney and Yelan's banner since they will be available with the launch of the Genshin Impact 4.0 update.

With that out of the way, some might just prefer to know the exact end time for maintenance and the new update in their region. Thus, here is a list of timings for some of the major timezones:

American timezones (August 15, 2023)

Hawaii Standard Time: 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

European timezones (August 16, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 6 am

Asian timezones (August 16, 2023)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

As mentioned, the servers will be down the entire time while the maintenance is ongoing, and no one can log in to the game. Once the update is online, Genshin Impact players will also receive 600 Primogems as compensation, which can be collected from the in-game mailbox.