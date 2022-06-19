"Forge could really save this game": Halo Infinite Redditors react to limitless weapon customization leak

Reddit's Halo Infinite community has been a mixed bag as the initial highs have turned into mixed feelings due to 343 Industries' execution.

If the leaked footage is to be believed, there could be a positive turn of things due to what's in store for the game's future as it has shown that players will be able to change weapons' abilities using the Forge feature.

Some players are even sure that Forge could turn the fortunes for Halo Infinite. Many have felt that the game needs the spark of life which has been missing for months.

Players have grown frustrated with the game despite a promising debut, and Reddit has recently seen many reactions. Much of it is over the game's content as the players have long-requested features like Forge. If the recent leak turns out to be true, fans could have something exciting on their hands as the ability to change the weapons could be a major game-changer.

Recent Halo Infinite leak shows that players will get the ability to customize weapon abilities

There is no shortage of weapons in Halo Infinite, and it's one area where the game does well. However, Forge's absence has meant that players haven't been able to showcase their creativity. This is all set to change based on a recent leak that discusses how players will be able to create different weapon abilities.

This will be exciting if it turns out to be true as they will no longer be restricted to official specifications and would be able to fine-tune weapons independently. It will also allow players to plan their way and make the most of the weapons.

Rebs Gaming @Mr_Rebs_

Credit to YouTuber: Bradguy123 Leaked Halo Infinite forge gameplay explains the weapon combining feature that allows you to create new weapon abilities! #Halo #Halo Infinite #Xbox Credit to YouTuber: Bradguy123 Leaked Halo Infinite forge gameplay explains the weapon combining feature that allows you to create new weapon abilities! #Halo #HaloInfinite #Xbox Credit to YouTuber: Bradguy123 https://t.co/GkaW2LqjA1

The leaked announcement got the fans excited once more. One fan believes that this feature will make Halo Infinite the game that it was meant to be, and players will be excited to play it again.

Some fans are even hopeful that Xbox will implement the Forge feature in games like Overwatch and Call of Duty. However, this will only be possible when the deal between Xbox and Activision Blizzard goes through.

Some are even willing to let go of all the bad blood they have with 343 Industries if Forge turns out to be "this cool" in Halo Infinite.

Another player added that 343 Industries must do more if they want to bring back all those players who have stopped playing the game.

it now remains to be seen if the leak will indeed materialize into something significant. The ability to change weapon abilities can be equally chaotic and exciting for players.

