"Forgot the nose picking": Kai Cenat throws shade at Adin Ross by impersonating him, instantly goes viral on social media

During his latest stream (September 20), popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat comically imitated fellow Kick streamer Adin Ross, showcasing his peculiar mannerisms like frequently biting his own toenails, heightened expressions, and repetitive phrases (such as proposing something and then repetitively asking "thoughts, chat?"), which are well-known to Adin's fans.

The comical clip was actually shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by content creator Ryan (@scubaryan_), which garnered a lot of reactions. One fan comically remarked:

"Forgot the nose picking."

"He got it on point" - Fans react as Kai Cenat makes a perfect Adin Ross impersonation

Fans mock Adin Ross following Kai's recent act. (Image via Twitter/X)

Kai Cenat, no stranger to entertaining his audience, honed his imitation skills by mimicking the unique mannerisms of fellow streamer Adin Ross, often during his live broadcasts. The streamer, mimicking Adin's voice, said:

"Aight' chat. Chat, I have an idea. Look. Basketball court. In this warehouse. Sponsored by Kick. Black and green. Basketball court. Sponsored by Kick and I wanna have, um, Obama pull up. Thoughts? Chat, thoughts?"

Expand Tweet

Kai's mimicry rapidly gained viral status, attracting a multitude of comments on X/Twitter. Here are some noteworthy reactions:

Fans can't have enough of Kai's impersonation. (Image via Twitter/X)

Adin Ross returns the favor

What's intriguing is that Adin Ross was live at the same time when Kai was impersonating him. In a playful exchange, Adin decided to return the favor by imitating Kai in his own stream. While attempting to mimic Kai's way of speaking, Adin exclaimed (increasing the volume, insinuating that Kai always shouts on his streams):

"So chat! So, so, so, why y'all on my d**k! Why y'all on my d**k? Hold on, gang!"

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross' impersonation of Kai was also shared by Ryan on Twitter, resulting in a flurry of comments and reactions. While Adin's mimicry was pretty comical too, fans sided with Kai on this occasion. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans give their reactions to Adin Ross mimicking Kai Cenat. (Image via Twitter/X)

Both Kai Cenat and Adin Ross are currently among the top streamers on Twitch and Kick, respectively. Kai currently boasts 7.1 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform, while Adin has slightly over 695K followers on the Stake-owned platform.