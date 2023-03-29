Former CS:GO pro KQLY gets Counter-Strike 2 access on VAC-banned account

Former CS:GO professional, Hovik "KQLY" Tovmassian has received a Counter-Strike 2 limited test beta on his VAC (Valve Anti-Cheat) banned account. The internet has labeled this incident rather odd, as the retired professional was banned from CS:GO due to allegations of cheating. His ban came just ahead of the Dreamhack Winter Gaming Festival back in 2014.

His fans, alongside many professional players, were shocked by the news, as KQLY has showcased legendary skills in the professional scene before. He is responsible for the infamous KQLY-shot in Dust 2, which was performed during the ESL One, against Virtus Pro. KQLY played for Team LDLC at the time.

The CS:GO community found him guilty of using hacks, shortly after the incident. However, the shot became a legendary benchmark for all Counter-Strike players to attempt in Dust 2 later on.

Retired CS:GO professional posts about CS 2 limited access beta on VAC-banned account

On his official Twitter handle, @KQLY_, he posted a picture of him receiving access to the Counter-Strike 2 limited beta on his VAC-banned CS:GO account.

Vem_KQLY @KQLY_ They gave me cs2 on my vac acc They gave me cs2 on my vac acc 😅 https://t.co/vFEkQSpp63

A cheating scandal involving KQLY shook the Counter-Strike professional scene in 2014. During his time at Titan eSports, Hovic was an AWPer for his roster alongside the legendary kennyS.

The cheating allegations soon became a point that many professionals brought up during conversations regarding KQLY. Shortly after, he received a VAC ban on his CS:GO account.

Many players within the Counter-Strike community are arguing that Valve possibly gave access to players who have played Majors in their careers, alongside those who also have decent regional standings. This would explain why KQLY was able to get access to the CS 2 beta.

Some fans were also outraged by the fact that personalities like Hiko, who played a Major tournament twice alongside one final, did not get access to the limited test beta. One can assume that Valve is randomly providing access to players, regardless of their professional status and history.

However, it is safe to assume that to gain beta access, one needs to maintain a decent Trust Factor in the game.

With Counter-Strike 2 on its way, players have high expectations of the title. After a gap of 12 years, Global Offensive will receive its much-needed upgrade. That being said, it is yet to be seen how the improvements will hold up in the final release.

