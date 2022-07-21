Forsen expresses his frustration at As Dusk Falls' developers for spoiling a cutscene in the game

Swedish Twitch streamer Hans "Forsen" took to Twitch to express his displeasure at As Dusk Fall's developers for inserting an apparent spoiler in the ending scenes of the chapter. Developed by INTERIOR/NIGHT, As Dusk Falls was released earlier this week exclusively on Microsoft Windows and Xbox.

The 31-year-old tried his hand at the brand-new interactive game but was left frustrated at the way the developers programmed the cutscenes. He went on to opine that spoiling the end of any chapter would ruin the user's experience.

Forsen displeased by developers' choices

With As Dusk Falls offering users an interactive experience, it often presents different choices. Selecting a particular option will open up a specific storyline or sequence within the game's chapters.

Forsen was embroiled in a dilemma as he had to choose between moving ahead with a cutscene which might trigger the user and abandoning the situation.

Before proceeding, however, the Swedish streamer noted that the game had already provided a cautionary warning and offered a premature positive outcome. Upon seeing it, he added:

"Image being so f***ing ret***ed spoiling. Oh my god! These devs are actually s*y. Actual f***ing s*y. Devs are you f***ing kidding me dude!"

Naturally for Forsen, spoiling the outcome of the chapter left him irate.

Fans react to the streamer's rage

Fans have shared their opinions regarding the developers' approach. The clip was shared on the popular Subreddit page, r/LivestreamFail, which received a lot of comments from viewers.

While some objectively analyzed the reason for the cautionary warning, others have backed Forsen's opinion about the devs spoiling the experience. Here are some of the comments that were shared in the post:

These users added their own experiences from other games:

Many understood the developers' intentions, but refused to endorse their approach.

Some users have found parallels in TV Shows as well. Referring to the Amazon series The Boys, they commented:

The Swedish content creator is among the most followed European streamers on Twitch. He presently has over 1.6 million followers and regularly streams on his channel. Among the various games that he plays are CS: GO and PUBG.

While Forsen's take might be controversial, spoiling a narrative-based game with warnings can be seen as counter-intuitive.

