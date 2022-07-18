Xbox Game Pass brings Watch Dogs 2, As Dusk Falls, and more in July 2022

it

Xbox has announced new titles coming to the service in the second half of July 2022.

Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service by Microsoft Gaming, is undoubtedly the best deal in gaming right now. It offers players a selection of titles, from AAA blockbusters to indie darlings, for a fixed price. It also brings several titles on Day 1 to the service. With that being said, let’s look at what’s new to the Xbox Game Pass for July 2022.

New Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July 2022

Xbox has revealed the upcoming roster of games for the second half of 2022, and it contains some exciting new titles. The biggest title coming to Game Pass is Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs 2.

After Assassin’s Creed Origins and Far Cry 5, Ubisoft is bringing its third major open-world RPG franchise with Watch Dogs 2, which will join the service alongside other Ubisoft titles for Honor, Rainbow Six Siege, and Extraction.

As Dusk Falls, a narrative game is launching Day 1 on Game Pass, as part of ID@Xbox. It will be joined by titles such as Inside and Torment: Tides of Numenera. The following games will come to Game Pass in the second half of July 2022.

Garden Story (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – Available now Solasta: Crown of the Magister (Cloud and Console) ID@Xbox – Available now

(Cloud and Console) ID@Xbox – Available now As Dusk Falls (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 19

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 19 Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) ID@Xbox – July 19

(PC) ID@Xbox – July 19 Watch Dogs 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 19

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 19 MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 21

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 21 Torment: Tides of Numenera (Cloud and Console) – July 21

(Cloud and Console) – July 21 Inside (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 29

DLCs, updates, and perks of games on Xbox Game Pass

Forza Horizon 5 is getting its first expansion, Hot Wheels, on July 19, as well as Age of Empires IV Season Two is getting Map Monsters. Game Pass subscribers are also getting different perks such as Swamp Dweller’s Bundle in Minecraft and Coconut Milk Costume in Fall Guys. The DLCs and Perks for Xbox Game Pass are as follows:

Age of Empires IV Season Two : Map Monsters – Available now

: Map Monsters – Available now Astroneer : Rails Update – Available now

: Rails Update – Available now Minecraft Preview – Available now

Preview – Available now Forza Horizon 5 : Hot Wheels – July 19

: Hot Wheels – July 19 Minecraft : Swamp Dweller’s Bundle – July 26

: Swamp Dweller’s Bundle – July 26 Fall Guys : Coconut Milk Costume – August 2

: Coconut Milk Costume – August 2 Century: Age of Ashes – Krød Slaglands Dragon Bundle – August 2

More games with Touch Control on Game Pass Cloud

Game Pass Cloud, which is included with Game Pass Ultimate and lets players experience games on any device using a browser or an app. Quite a few games are getting touch support so that players can enjoy the titles on their phones without having to worry about connecting to a controller.

Citizen Sleeper

Disc Room

Escape Academy

Garden Story

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)

Lost In Random

Spacelines from the Far Out

Umurangi Generation

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

As Dusk Falls – Available July 19

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass

As a subscription service, games are removed from the service as they are added. The titles leaving the Xbox Game Pass on July 31, 2022, are as follows:

Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Omno (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox consoles (One and Series X|S), Windows PC, and several supported devices via the cloud.

