Xbox Game Pass brings back Yakuza games for July 2022 along with My Friend Peppa Pig and more

For July 2022, Xbox Game Pass is bringing back the rest of the Yakuza franchise along with a few amazing ID@XBOX and Day 1 titles.

Xbox Game Pass, the prime subscription-based service from Microsoft Gaming, offers players a select range of top-tier titles for a fixed monthly fee. The catalog ranges from AAA blockbusters to Indie darlings, encouraging players to explore new genres.

Game Pass added Far Cry 5 earlier this month, and is now adding the remaining roster for the first half of July 2022. With that being said, let’s take a look at the upcoming titles on Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass brings back the Yakuza titles, completes the roster on the service

Yakuza is one of the biggest third-party franchises on Game Pass. The service has boasted all of its eight mainline titles, from Yakuza 0 to Yakuza Like a Dragon. However, the first three chronological releases, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 were removed from the service due to expired licensing.

With the July 2022 roster, Xbox is bringing back those three titles, completing the Yakuza roster on Game Pass. Players will once again be able to enjoy the entirety of the Yakuza franchise on their subscription.

Firthermore. Game Pass brings a select handful of indie titles with ID@XBOX, along with quite a few Day 1 launches. With that being said, let’s take a look at the Game Pass roster for the first half of July 2022:

Last Call BBS (PC) ID@Xbox – July 5

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 5

Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 5

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 5

House Flipper (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 5

DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 7

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 7

Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 7

Escape Academy (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – July 14

My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

Overwhelm (PC) ID@Xbox – July 14

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

Xbox Game Pass perks for July 2022

Aside from free games, Game Pass also brings different perks in the service. These range from simple cosmetics to booster packs. The perks for July 2022 are as follows,

Marvel’s Avengers Introduces Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor – Available now

Fall Guys: Robo Rabbit Costume – Available now

FIFA 22: Supercharge Pack – Available now

MLB The Show 22: Summer Bundle – July 12

Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Rocket Warthog Bundle – July 13

Century: Age of Ashes – Krød Slaglands Dragon Bundle – July 14

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in July 2022

Game Pass is a subscription-based service that rewards players with new games every month. As enticing as that may be, it also culminates in some monthly departures. The games leaving the service on July 15, 2022, are as follows:

Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Carrion (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Children of Morta (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox consoles (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S), Windows PC, and supported devices via cloud streaming.

