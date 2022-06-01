Xbox Game Pass adds six new games in June 2022: Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor, and more

Xbox Game Pass has announced the titles joining its service in June 2022. The biggest names include Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition, and Ninja Gaiden Trilogy.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service by Microsoft that brings hundreds of titles for a fixed monthly fee. The titles range from AAA blockbusters to Indie darlings, across a wide spectrum of genres.

Titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in June 2022

While the first half of June isn't filled to the brim like that of previous months, it more than makes up for it with blockbuster titles. For the first time, an Assassin’s Creed title joins the service, more specifically Assassin’s Creed Origins. It follows the story of Bayak of Siwa and his journey eventually leading to the formation of the Hidden Ones.

The service also adds titles like For Honor: Marching Fire Edition and Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection for fans to enjoy. With that being said, let's take a look at all of the titles coming to Game Pass in June 2022.

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Console, and PC) – June 2

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 7

Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – June 7

Disc Room (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – June 7

Spacelines from the Far Out (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – June 7

DLCs for Xbox Game Pass games

Several of the Game Pass titles also receive different DLCs, and although they aren’t included in the service, they can be purchased separately for a discount. The biggest addition is the third DLC for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, namely the Knights of the Mediterranean. With that being said, let's take a look at all of the DLCs for Xbox Game Pass titles.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition – Knights of the Mediterranean DLC – Available now

Microsoft Flights Simulator – Top Gun: Maverick Expansion – Available now

No Man’s Sky: Leviathan Expedition – Available now

Sea of Thieves: Lost Sands Adventure – Available until June 9

Perks for Xbox Game Pass Games

Game Pass members can also get several perks included in the service, for different titles. Players will not only be able to play Assassin’s Creed Origins, but they’ll also get access to the Deluxe Pack.

This includes the Ambush at Sea mission, the Desert Cobra pack (including one outfit, two legendary weapons, one legendary shield, and one mount) and three Ability points. With that being said, the perks for Game Pass titles are as follows:

Assassin’s Creed Origins: Deluxe Pack – June 7

Madden NFL 22: MUT MVP Bundle – Available now

Eternal Return: Skins and Boosts Premium Bundle – Available now

Smite: Slipknot Starter Pass – Available now

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass

Game Pass is a subscription-based service. And while that means new games get added to the service, it also means titles will go out of the window. The games leaving Game Pass on June 15 are as follows:

Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Greedfall (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Worms Rumble (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox consoles (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S), Windows PC, and supported devices via cloud streaming.

