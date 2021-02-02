Fortnite 15.30 early patch notes: New hunters arrive, golf cart and Lucky Landing return, Travis Scott skin, and more

The Fortnite 15.30 update drops today. Epic Games has been erratic with its update schedules, but the updates have been regular nevertheless.

Despite the absence of proper patch notes, some guesses can be made concerning what can be expected as a part of the upcoming update.

As per official Fortnite Twitter, downtime for the update today begins at 4 AM ET (9 AM UTC). The 15.30 update brings a good number of bug fixes to the game.

Apart from that, some more interesting content may also drop in the game, as previously speculated.

Fortnite 15.30 update early patch notes

You may make it to the top… but can you stay there?



Prove you’re among the galaxy’s best bounty hunters in our v15.30 update, scheduled to release on February 2. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/ennm1RNJgi — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 1, 2021

First things first, the zero point healing effect that was disabled will be returning with the Fortnite update today.

Due to an issue, we've disabled the healing effect of the Zero Point. The Zero Point healing will return in the v15.30 update. pic.twitter.com/xvEdmYOzrJ — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 1, 2021

The Lucky Landing POI, teased along with the Fox Clan skin, may also arrive with the 15.30 update, considering that Vi was the February Crew skin.

Epic has been shaking things up a bit when it comes to the game's POIs, so Lucky Landing will be a welcome change in the game.

In December, there was a care package that Epic sent to a Twitter user going by the name of TheSquatingdog.

Fortnite and Jonesy CCed me on “The Plan” for season 5! Checkout this amazing care package they sent! What clues does this have for the new season of Fortnite?! #fortniteseason5 #zeropoint #iLoveEpicGames pic.twitter.com/Dvd7FAnzjH — 🔴 LIVE - Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) December 4, 2020

This care package contained items that hinted at the major hunters that could be seen in the game. Some of them have already arrived in-game. But more are yet to come, so it's being speculated that another hunter or two may arrive with the Fortnite update today.

Sunglasses - The Terminator

Hand Wraps - ?

Scratcher - ?

Space Bananas - ?

Ant Farm - ?

Candy - Master Chief

Face Paint - Kratos

Rations - GI Joe (Well done @Tommy)

Mud Mask - Predator

Tokens - ?

Baseball Bat - Walking Dead — Ben (@bnwkr) January 31, 2021

The community has also been expecting the Travis Scott skin, so the skin will likely come with the 15.20 update.

Some sound files for a skin codenamed "FrenchFry" were added alongside Snake Eyes.



These could very likely be for an upcoming or encrypted skin! pic.twitter.com/c7hyfHws0F — InTheShade - Fortnite Dataminer (@InTheShadeYT) January 31, 2021

There's also an encrypted skin, codenamed French Fries. Only the sounds of this skin were made public so far by a data miner, but there's not much more.

The sound files are related to the tokens seen on the care package and are a shoutout to the collaboration with Five Nights at Freddy's. More information on this will be available with the Fortnite update today.

There are other cool looking artworks for the NFL x Fortnite collaboration which are doing the rounds, and it wouldn't hurt if these are converted into skins.

I honestly think these are just some Art Pieces for the NFL x Fortnite collab. I don’t really see them as outfits, but however might be wrong.



What do you guys think?



images via @ShadowOpsFN pic.twitter.com/jsPZCmVj1A — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) February 1, 2021

Hopefully, the 15.30 update would also see the golf carts return. The vehicle's files had been added in 15.20, as seen in the video at the beginning of this article. So there's a chance that it might arrive with the Fortnite update today.

15.30 Update includes:



-Mando’s Bounty LTM

-Two new Exotics Weapons !

-Devices and Options for Creative pic.twitter.com/CYoKRVFYxu — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) February 1, 2021

Other than that, as per popular data miner SexyNutella, the 15.30 Fortnite update will include a new LTM for Mando's bounty, two new exotics, and engaging new content for the creative mode.

Got a job for you.



More info coming soon. pic.twitter.com/PaEx75lhCK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 1, 2021

While there isn't much information about the event in question, it will probably be something on the lines of the bounty missions that players receive in-game.