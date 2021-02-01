Top 3 Hunters that could arrive next in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Fortnite has had many collaborations in its current season, but it doesn't look like the game is done with its quota for the season. These collaborations introduce a lot of new skins and other cosmetic items which players can use in-game.

These collaborations help Epic Games make a lot of money because players need to purchase the skin bundles using V-Bucks, the premium in-game currency.

Due to these collaborations, there are many pop culture icons present in the game. By the looks of it, more are about to make their way into the game.

Top 3 Hunters that could arrive in Fortnite in Season 5

A recent tweet from an account @Squatingdog has sent the internet into a frenzy when it comes to Fortnite. The user uploaded a picture back in December, with clues about a list of hunters coming to Fortnite in season 5.

Fortnite and Jonesy CCed me on “The Plan” for season 5! Checkout this amazing care package they sent! What clues does this have for the new season of Fortnite?! #fortniteseason5 #zeropoint #iLoveEpicGames pic.twitter.com/Dvd7FAnzjH — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) December 4, 2020

When looking closely at these photos, fans will notice that some of the hunters mentioned in the photo have already arrived in-game.

The face paint in the right corner was indicative of Kratos. The mud sheet right behind the face paint hinted at the Predator because that's what the creature uses to keep itself hidden.

The black sunglasses hinted at the Terminator. Snake Eyes was the last hunter to arrive in the game, and he's likely going to be joined by a few more.

#1 - Rocky

Image via Twitter (@Squatingdog)

This individual isn't a hunter, but is definitely a pop culture icon. The everlast tapes in the picture could be hinting at a possible Rocky Balboa collaboration with Fortnite. The boxer had a "never give up" attitude in the movie and could be a good addition to the game.

#2 - Ant-Man

Image via Twitter (@Squatingdog)

This is another Marvel character that may arrive in the game. The ant farm in the picture could be hinting at Ant-Man. There aren't pop culture icons related to ants, so there's a good chance of an Ant-Man themed skin soon arriving in Fortnite.

#3 - The Matrix

Image via Twitter (@Squatingdog)

On closer inspection, there's a packet of red and blue pills on the table. This is a reference to the Matrix. The red pill signifies a life-altering but uncomfortable truth, while the blue pill signifies blissful ignorance.

Players in Fortnite may not have the choice, but the presence of this item hints at the arrival of Matrix-themed skin in Fortnite. If the skin does arrive, it'll probably be designed on Neo, Morpheus, or Trinity.