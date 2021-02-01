How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: Supercharge XP and other methods

The XP grind in Fortnite has become slightly easier in Season 5. There are many ways in which players can earn a lot of XP in the game. For level 225 of the battle pass in Fortnite, players need to gather around 16 million XP in the game.

The battle pass features different variants of the skins available in the game. Players can unlock each of these variants, progressing through the battle pass to level 225.

How to level up fast in Fortnite

#1 Quests

Epic Games revamped the entire quest system in Fortnite in Season 5. Players have a week to complete these weekly quests. However, these quests are gone if they fail to do so in a week. Developers may give players an option to complete these quests towards the end of the season. But it is not official yet.

Every week, players also receive one legendary quest. This has multiple levels. Players need to complete all the levels in the legendary quests to earn the full volume of XP.

Fortnite also has rotating daily quests. However, these quests only offer 10,000 XP. While this isn't a lot, every bit counts for players hoping to max out their battle pass.

#2 XP Coins

Although XP coins were missing when Season 5 started, these coins made a return in Week 7 and have stayed for good. XP coins should be around till the end of the season. Every week there are 9 coins on the map. This gives players a good amount of XP as well.

The best part is that these coins don't disappear at the end of the week, so players can collect these coins whenever they want to over the course of the season.

#3 Supercharged XP

Activating supercharged XP isn't really that complicated in Fortnite. All players need to do is get into the lobby and quit the game. Once they log back in the next day, supercharged XP is activated.

Although there are a few theories doing rounds about activating supercharged XP, the method mentioned does seem to work every time. The supercharged XP has a multiplier of five attached to it. So once players have supercharged XP activated, the next 30,000 XP they acquire will happen faster.

#4 Creative Mode

Players can get up to 30,000 XP in Fortnite by staying AFK in the game's creative mode. For every 15 minutes they stay in the mode, players are awarded approximately 6000 XP. The entire XP quota is completed by staying AFK for 75 minutes in total. But the unfortunate part is that players can only use this method once a day.