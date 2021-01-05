Fortnite creator Epic Games just bought an entire mall for new office

Epic Games purchased a defunct shopping mall with plans to convert the 87-acre Carey Towne Center to its global base of operations by 2024.

The bigger and better Epic Games headquarters

Epic HQ is getting a new home in Cary, NC. We’ve acquired Cary Towne Center, a regional mall downtown and we plan to turn the property into our new campus. We’re working closely with the @TownofCary and are grateful for their support. More here: https://t.co/i2uEXAXYxZ — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) January 3, 2021

As per the announcement, the new HQ will have both office and recreational spaces for employees. While development is scheduled to begin this year, the company will continue to operate out of its current office at Crossroads Boulevard, also at Cary.

The announcement also states that Epic and the Town of Cary are working on an understanding regarding the development of the building and are exploring ways in which people of the community could also use it.

As a local this is awesome. As as an employee of a store in that mall who just lost their job because of it being bought out, I'm a little down. How about it, @EpicNewsroom @Epicgames, have any job openings you can help me out with? — MikeWinterstein (@archsnowman) January 4, 2021

While it’s going to be a good while before the new HQ is fully functional, people of the town are already reaching out to Epic for jobs and vacancies. This shows they are glad fact the publisher of popular games like Fortnite has taken over the mall.

As somebody who grew up in Cary, I love this idea.https://t.co/S4aS0VwN2r — Ken Warner 🧢 (@kenwarner) January 4, 2021

Cary NC Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said:

“We’re extremely proud that Epic has chosen to call Cary home for their new global headquarters, and we greatly appreciate the company’s recognition of Cary’s existing assets as well as the unlimited potential of the area for their growing business.”

“We look forward to continuing to work closely and collaboratively with the Epic team as they conceptualize their new campus, and we’re honored to partner with them on this exciting new development.”

Stephen Porterfield of Capital Associates represented Epic for this transaction with Turnbridge and Denali for the Cary Towne Centre. The latter acquired this property in 2019 and has now finalized the deal with the video game developer.

Jason Davis, Managing Director at Turnbridge Equities, said:

“Epic shares our vision for transforming Cary Towne Center into a vibrant community space. This sale is further validation of our value-driven investment strategy, and the property could not be placed in better hands.”

“After years of shifting development plans for the Center, we are thrilled the space will be utilized to its full potential and turned into something the Town and community of Cary can be proud of.”

It’s good to see companies scaling up their working spaces, given that most are cutting down on their working spaces. This is a sign that things may return to normal soon.