The Limited-Time Modes are a staple in Fortnite and have been for some time. Epic Games was among the first developers to implement new modes with every update but only have them available for a short amount of time. Since this method was used in Fortnite, several other game developers implemented similar structures into their titles.

With every new Fortnite update, lines of code and images are added to the game files that hint at future content. Most of the content relates to cosmetics or map changes but sometimes there's information on LTMs. With the previous v13.40 update, data-miners were able to uncover some intel on LTMs that are either new or returning to Fortnite Season 3 and beyond.

The Getaway and other LTMs arriving in Fortnite

The leak comes from Twitter account @VastBlast, who is known for his accuracy with leaks of this nature. Of course, this doesn't mean what he says is 100% true, so take every data-mined piece of intel with a grain of salt.

The following LTMs have been hotfixed to the servers! They are currently disabled but will most likely enable soon (order of release/date is unknown):



-"Knockout: Shuffle" (Sq)

-"Knockout: Air Raid" (Sq)

-"Rags to Riches" (Duo/Sq)

-"Tank Battle" (Duo/Sq)

-"The Getaway" (Duo/Sq) — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) August 10, 2020

As evident by the tweet, we can see five different LTMs that could arrive in Fortnite in the coming weeks or months. There are a few interesting ones, including Tank Battle, which was a huge breakaway from the standard Fortnite gameplay. However, the most notable among the list is The Getaway.

Originally released during the summer of 2018, The Getaway is arguably the most popular Fortnite LTM ever. Taking the adrenaline rush of robbing jewels and pairing it with the nervousness of a daring escape is something unlike anything else in Fortnite. The mode can be played in Duos but is more enjoyed with a full team of four.

Image via Epic Games

Unfortunately, VastBlast couldn't give us any dates for the LTMs' arrival. Epic Games likes to pick and choose the dates very carefully so the developers rarely put any dates in the files until the last minute. Although, from the looks of it, these LTMs could be spread out over the course of Chapter 2 - Season 4. While that's a lot of time to wait, the return of The Getaway in Fortnite could be worth it.