Fortnite fan theory suggests Jonesy The First will lead the Primal storyline in Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 continues to surprise players as theories seem to be coming from all directions.

A new Reddit post by u/jayL21 dives into the many versions of Jonesy that players can interact with in-game.

Of course, by now, players know there are several different versions of Jonesy due to the fact that many were created by the “Loop.” The different versions are now scattered across the island and can be interacted with.

Here, we take a look at the Reddit theory and dive deep into the idea of Jonesy The First.

Fortnite Reddit Theory

The Reddit user showed each line given by the various versions of Jonesy. Of course, with several different renditions, there are many different lines. However, they all come back to the same idea of the Loop and Jonesy The First.

The Loop was said to have created all these versions of Jonesy and apparently wiped their memories. However, as seen from the dialogs, it's clear a lot of them are starting to remember, or at least remember fragments of what was and possibly more.

this is VERY interesting 👀 pic.twitter.com/ATNtbnFf2d — Arryh 🧡 (@_Arryh) April 13, 2021

It’s really quite interesting how each variation of Jonesy mentions this specific Jonesy The First and how he may or may not be around.

Advertisement

Of course, some of them also include lines of dialog that are just fun and play with their skin and memory loss. Players also noted that this is part of the new Spire quest coming out in Fortnite right now.

With the possible Primal War coming straight to Fortnite Island, it’s only a matter of time that we’ll get to see how all this unfolds.

The new Spire quests also tie directly into this upcoming storyline, so by the time those quests come to an end, players should have a better idea of what exactly is coming. Also, players should expect some exciting Fortnite story events to come in-game pretty soon.

Also read: Every new map change in Fortnite after 16.20 Update: Sheriff's office, Blaze Canister, Garages locations, and more