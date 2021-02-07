Fortnite fan wins over the community with a "functional camera" concept

A Fortnite fan recently revealed a concept of an in-game functional camera that would allow players to click in-game selfies and group pictures.

Concept artist and Fortnite fan @pulso recently posted an image portraying the F100 in-game camera. Given that Fortnite players on the Nintendo Switch don't have the replay feature, the addition of a functional camera could enhance the in-game experience.

Players in the Fornite community were curious to find out how such a device would work on Fortnite. @pulso suggested that this device could be added as an item available in the player's inventory or implemented as an addition to the emote wheel.

picking it up directly from the inventory ( so there's no accidental pick up ) or as community is suggesting, part of the emote wheel ( which is brilliant to be honest ) — pulso (@pulso__o) February 6, 2021

I literally killed a whole duo while being knocked but couldn't take a pic of it/record it coz Switch doesn't have replays, so yeah — Ace (@svkflyingace) February 7, 2021

It is so annoying that we don’t have it — The Crusherhero (@The_Crusherhero) February 7, 2021

The functioning camera in Fortnite is only a concept for now. Whether it will make its way into the game or be soon forgotten remains to be seen.

Functional Camera concept in Fortnite

Although the functional camera in Fortnite is just a concept, the Fortnite community made its feelings clear. It's something it definitely wants to see in the game.

HAAHAHAH MY GOD — pulso (@pulso__o) February 6, 2021

Fans also wondered if the camera would come with a flash and be used as a tactical equipment. However, @pulso made it clear that the F100 camera does not have a flash, which can alter tactical advantages.

The camera concept could indeed be a wonderful addition for players to have even more fun in Fortnite.

Despite all the requests being made by fans, Epic Games is yet to provide any comment regarding the possibility of a functional camera in Fortnite. This hasn't stopped fans from coming up with possible scenarios that can occur while trying to click a selfie in Fortnite.

This would be amazing for creative people if you could make it a prop because you could take pictures of thing's and us it as art in a building and I'd just be an easier way to take pictures lol — 💌 Kevin 🏳️‍🌈 (@OnlyTrueKevin) February 6, 2021

I can already imagine dying to sniper shots after posing for the camera. I still want the camera in-game, though, now that you have mentioned it. — zaryab (@zaryab08) February 7, 2021

Omg this would be so sick

WE NEED THISSSSSS — JayDraws (@JayDraws101) February 6, 2021

This is so cute and I’d love to take pictures like crazy, but I hope I don’t get shot while doing it — DatDusty 🦌🍄 (@DatDustyy) February 6, 2021

this would be so cool! Amazing idea Pulso!!! Something like this could push Epic to modernize the one in replays too! As an example the "Auto focus" in replay is packed in the center of the frame, it could introduce face/eye tracking (like Sony Alpha cameras) I love the ideaaa! — Potatostein (@Von_Potatostein) February 6, 2021

It remains to be seen if Epic Games will add the functional camera in Fortnite. All that the Fornite community can do until then is wait in hope for the developers to take notice of their requests.