Fortnite fan wins over the community with a "functional camera" concept

A Fortnite fan recently revealed a concept of an in-game functional camera that would allow players to click in-game selfies and group pictures.
Concept artist and Fortnite fan @pulso recently posted an image portraying the F100 in-game camera. Given that Fortnite players on the Nintendo Switch don't have the replay feature, the addition of a functional camera could enhance the in-game experience.
Players in the Fornite community were curious to find out how such a device would work on Fortnite. @pulso suggested that this device could be added as an item available in the player's inventory or implemented as an addition to the emote wheel.
The functioning camera in Fortnite is only a concept for now. Whether it will make its way into the game or be soon forgotten remains to be seen.
Functional Camera concept in Fortnite
Although the functional camera in Fortnite is just a concept, the Fortnite community made its feelings clear. It's something it definitely wants to see in the game.
Fans also wondered if the camera would come with a flash and be used as a tactical equipment. However, @pulso made it clear that the F100 camera does not have a flash, which can alter tactical advantages.
The camera concept could indeed be a wonderful addition for players to have even more fun in Fortnite.
Despite all the requests being made by fans, Epic Games is yet to provide any comment regarding the possibility of a functional camera in Fortnite. This hasn't stopped fans from coming up with possible scenarios that can occur while trying to click a selfie in Fortnite.
It remains to be seen if Epic Games will add the functional camera in Fortnite. All that the Fornite community can do until then is wait in hope for the developers to take notice of their requests.Published 07 Feb 2021, 21:06 IST