Fortnite Glider “Sail Shark” Comes to Item Shop

The latest in a long line of shark themed cosmetics has come to Fortnite.

Players can pick up the Sail Shark at the Fortnite item shop so long as its available.

Izaak

(Image Credit: Pro Game Guides)

The brand new glider, the “Sail Shark” dropped into the item shop yesterday and is currently available for purchase. If players are looking for a way to get in on Fortnite Season 3’s water theme, it would be hard to beat dropping out the sky riding the back of a massive mechanical shark.

Fortnite “Sail Shark” and other Custom Cosmetics

NEW COZY CHOMPS Skin + SAIL SHARK Glider Gameplay in Fortnite! https://t.co/GVPRxHTlJJ pic.twitter.com/vRCe0ejxWm — VALtheVAL (@valthevalYT) July 5, 2020

Fortnite players know that when it comes to showing off, nothing beats having the flashiest, newest, most dramatic accessories for your character. Almost every part of your character is customizable to some degree, whether it be skins, gliders, dances, weapons, pick axes, or even sprays.

This newest glider just hit the shop last night, so if you’re looking to get your hands on this legendary glider it’s going to cost you 1,500 V-Bucks. Fortunately, recent changes to how the Fortnite item shop works means that if you’re only a few bucks short you only need to buy enough V-Bucks to get your new item, rather than buying a whole new pack of V-Bucks.

Fortnite Season 3’s Water Theme Expressed

Black Manta and Aquaman will release at the 16th July 2020. pic.twitter.com/uzjybQYprP — STORMSCAR - Fortnite Leaks (@LeaksStormscar) July 3, 2020

This whole season has really pushed the boundaries for what kind of themes you can have in Fortnite. In addition to the dramatic changes to the Fortnite Map, this season has partnered up with DC’s Aquaman in order to capitalize on the flooded map. But if superheroes aren’t your thing, there’s plenty of other beach, shark, and water themed skins and toys for you to play with.

Additionally, if you’re not a fan of these kinds of pricey cosmetic options, this season’s Battlepass might appeal to you simply due to its sheer value. Ocean, Kit, Jules, and even Aquaman are all set to make an appearance on player characters who are working to level up their battle passes. Get yours and start looking stylish today.