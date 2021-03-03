Fortnite: Lazarbeam tournament start time, Scoring system, rewards, and other details

Fortnite is hosting Lazar & Fresh's Super Knockback tournament tonight, 3 March 2021, featuring Lazar's favorite weapon, the Flint-Knock Pistol. Top-performing duos stand a chance to unlock the Lazerbeam Bundle before it goes live in the Fortnite item shop.

Fortnite's Lazar & Fresh's Super Knockback tournament

Lazarbeam

Lazar & Fresh's Knockback tournament will be an arena-style tournament where players team up in duos to compete in up to 10 matches, earning points to rank in the event. Different Regions will begin the tournament at different times, so Fortnite players should check the Compete tab in-game to see when their server event begins.

Each duo will earn points in the tournament depending on their rank at the end of a match and how many eliminations they get. Each elimination is worth 2 points, while a Victory Royale is worth 60. Points for 2nd to 50th place range from 54 descending to 1.

For those not participating, Lazarbeam will be streaming the entire tournament.

Event Prizes

Fortnite players may earn Lazarbeam skin, back bling, pickaxe, and emote depending on their placement in the overall tournament. The rankings required for each tier are different depending on the server.

Event Prizes - Europe

Rank Prize

1st - 200th: “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

201st - 1,800th: “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Event Prizes - NA East

Rank Prize

1st - 125th: “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

126th - 1,125th: “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Event Prizes - NA West

Rank Prize

1st - 50th: “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

51st - 450th: “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Event Prizes - Brazil

Rank Prize

1st - 50th: “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

51st - 450th: “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Event Prizes - Asia

Rank Prize

1st - 25th: “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

26th - 225th: “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Event Prizes - Oceania

Rank Prize

1st - 25th: “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

26th - 225th: “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Event Prizes - Middle East

Rank Prize

1st - 25th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

26th - 225th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Eligability

To be able to participate in Lazar & Fresh's Super Knockback tournament, Fortnite players must be at least 13 years old and cannot be a resident of Crimea region, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Zimbabwe.

