Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3 has been out since June 4 after a hefty delay due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Since this date, many thought the company might be required to delay the Season 4 update for the same reasons. This hasn't been uncommon in the gaming industry as of late thanks to the current state of the world.

However, according to a prominent data-miner, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 will not be delayed. This is paired with an end date for Season 3, which is currently set for Aug. 27. While there's no confirmed start date for Season 4, chances are it will launch on Aug. 28 or maybe Aug. 29 if Epic Games stretches out the end-of-season event.

Fortnite Season 4 to begin on time

The confirmation of Fortnite Season 3's end date comes from notable leaker @ShiinaBR. As many others like him, Shiina is known for his deadly accuracy when it comes to leaks relating to Fortnite.

According to the latest In-Game news update, Season 3 will NOT be extended.



There have been several rumours about this lately, but the season is now confirmed to end on August 27. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 11, 2020

However, just because a leaker says something will happen doesn't mean it will. As we've seen multiple times in the past, Epic Games can be fairly unpredictable. So while it seems like Season 3's end date is set in stone, unforeseen circumstances could cause a derailment for this plan.

That said, it does seem more likely than not that we'll see Season 3 come to and end within the coming weeks. Fortnite hasn't posted anything about a delay as of the time of writing so for now, everything looks to be on track.

Season 4 of the battle royale should be an interesting one. There have been numerous leaks regarding the storyline and other pieces of content that should have the community very excited. Although, as we saw with Season 3, it's what happens after the season launches that counts. If Epic Games falls asleep at the wheel again with updates, then we could be in for a long period of little to no content.

Hopefully, Epic turns the ship around and makes Fortnite Season 4 the best yet in Chapter 2. If not, we could see even more of the player base transition to other titles.