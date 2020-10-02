Fortnite: Leaks suggest Midas might return to the game

Midas is best known as one of the main characters of the Fortnite narrative. As far as the story of Fortnite has been concerned, Midas has been missing since the beginning of Fortnite chapter 2 Season 3, where the opening trailer seemed to suggest that Midas was eaten by a shark. Recent leaks suggest that Midas might be making his return soon.

Midas’s story in Fortnite

Unfinished NPCs most likely for Fortnitemares, thanks to @intercelluar for bringing this to my attention!



Midas (Maybe another version of him):

- Has a Gold Scar, probably a placeholder

- Has 100 HP & 350 Shields



Ghostly Ghost Henchman

- Has an AR, Pump, SMG or Pumpkin Launcher — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 2, 2020

Midas led one of the game’s factions, E.G.O., although following The Device event it was implied that he had actually been working for A.L.T.E.R.. Of course, nothing is certain for the moment and it will ultimately depend on what Epic wants for the character.

However, Fortnite players who were a fan of Midas may be able to see him sooner rather than later. According to @HYPEX on Twitter, data for an NPC implied to be Midas was found for a section on “Fortnitemares,” the Fortnite Halloween event.

The data implies that Midas will wield a Gold Scar, and have 100 HP and 350 Shields, although fans should be advised that these numbers are subject to change.

Fortnitemares Halloween special

Man, the Midas Flopper is bigger than we thought it would be...



Credit: u/BlazeInferno06 pic.twitter.com/ku39bypGmj — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) September 24, 2020

Advertisement

Fortnitemares is a Halloween themed event in Fortnite where players can enjoy the scariest holiday right here on Fortnite. Skeletons, goblins, ghouls, and ghosts; all are mainstays of any kind of Halloween event.

Fortnite should be supporting the season with themed skins, styles, wraps, and other such goodies for players to pick up or buy off the shop when the time comes. In addition to that, there is likely to be various Limited Time Modes for players to participate in, such as the Storm King LTM of previous years.

Of course, most Fortnite players are busy trying to figure out exactly where and how Midas fits into all of this. It may be that Midas could return as a zombie for Halloween, he was last seen being eaten by a shark after all. Whether or not his appearance during this event will be considered canon, or even be all that meaningful, is yet to be seen.