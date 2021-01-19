Fortnite legends Tfue and TheGrefg have a wholesome exchange on Twitter and fans can't get enough

It is always awesome when two Fortnite legends collide, but it is even better when the exchange is positive. Yesterday, David "TheGregfg" Cánovas Martínez, tweeted a quick note to a , Turner "Tfue" Tenney.

The message was short and sweet, as was Tfue's reply. What was even sweeter was the Fortnite community's reaction to the back and forth.

TheGregfg to Tfue About Fortnite - I'll Be There for You

TheGregfs's tweet to Tfue ended with a quick "I'll be there for you.", inviting him back to Fortnite and offering to play Duos with him.

@TTfue Hey bro, I know you dont play Fortnite right now but, if you want to be back to play some duos with my skin I'll be there for you. <3 — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) January 18, 2021

It did not take too long for Tfue to respond in the affirmative, asking if the new skin could be gifted to him. Not having been on Fortnite for a bit, Tfue was unaware that he was already gifted the skin in advance of its official release, as some fans were quick to point out.

he gave it to u pic.twitter.com/KQHxIJ7iev — David (@David11984521) January 18, 2021

The brief interaction between these streamers launched a slew of tweets from fans asking if there was a future collaboration in the works. There has been no further public communication between TheGregfg and Tfue to either confirm or deny whether we will see any on-screen team-up.

Let's gooo make it happen — roberto jose (@RobertoBL1) January 18, 2021

Advertisement

Make this happen! — john (@john13913849) January 18, 2021

gonna stream? — ChocolateTorte (@chocolatetftw) January 18, 2021

Only time will tell if the community sees the two personalities actually team up on stream for some Duo action. Until then, fans can speculate, hope, and enjoy a bit of friendliness between two Fortnite icons. It is amazing to see how big of a reaction two tweets spaced 33 minutes apart could have on the community.

TheGregfg Icon Series Bundle

Advertisement

For those who would like to get their hands on their very own Gregfg Icon Series skin, the bundle is currently available right now. Players can purchase it for 1,800 V-Bucks from the Fortnite in-game store. The bundle gets you The Balls of Power Back Bling, the Staff of Control pickaxe, the Controller Crew emote, and the actual Gregfg skin.

TheGregfg is the fourth Fortnite player in the Icon Series lineup, joining Ninja, Loserfruit, and Lachlan. The series expands upon previous collaborations with Marshmello and Major Lazer, bringing top content creators' personalities into the Fortnite world.