Fortnite players temporarily banned due to server changes

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 came as a surprise for many players, as the new elements added in the game changed the dynamics. While this attracted a lot of new players to this battle royale title, it also disappointed the pros. This disappointment was simply due to the lack of attention to the competitive side of the game.

Players who see a message saying "You do not have permission to play Fortnite" or "Your account no longer has play access to Fortnite" because of this issue are not banned from Fortnite. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 14, 2020

Epic Games have always kept their priorities with content, which has upset numerous pros. The complaints about server issues and end-game lags have trickled in ever since the beginning of Chapter 2. However, most were left unaddressed.

We've returned from server downtime, and logins are now working properly. We are continuing to monitor. pic.twitter.com/CbBibOD3yg — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 14, 2020

Fortnite players kicked out of their accounts

Recently, Epic updated a few official tweets that hinted at a significant server change. What should've been news to rejoice soon turned into a stale situation, as players from all across the globe reported about getting banned or kicked from the game.

Players from regions including NA, EU, ME, and Asia experienced this mishap. While there was no logical explanation behind it, the community wondered if new servers were introduced. Nevertheless, another tweet mentioned that the developers are investigating this and would soon come up with a fix.

Thus, players were left to ponder if they were actually banned.

Is Epic finally taking care of the server issues?

Players were getting "Successfully Logged Out" on their screens, which was incredibly disheartening, as there was no mention of a maintenance break. But with the announcement that the downtime is now over, players have started to get back in the game.

However, this was not the case for everyone. Numerous players around the globe are still experiencing the problem and have no clue about how to log in. While the situation stands at a crossroads, it's up to Epic now to deliver a solution.

This brings the community to ask an important question: are the developers finally addressing the server issues in Fortnite? Perhaps this is the best time to do it, as the tournaments will start soon. Pros have asked for this especially due to the problems they face at the NCS.

