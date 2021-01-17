Fortnite Pro voices his opinion about the new 'Hop Rock Dualies' being the most broken item in Season 5

The X2Twins, Jesse and Jordan Eckley recently revealed their opinion about the new 'Hop Rock Dualies' in Fortnite.

According to the X2Twins, the Dualies deal a tremendous amount of damage in Fortnite. As was revealed by the streaming duo, these new dual pistols deal 70 damage with each bullet fired at the enemy's head and 43 damage when a shot hits the enemy's body.

Shotguns in Fortnite have always been the go-to choice of weapon for close-ranged combats. However, because of the situation of shotguns in the game, players could often choose other weapons. Nevertheless, the Lever Action shotgun's introduction has somewhat stabilized the present situation of shotguns in the game.

Nonetheless, the Dualies can be considered far more broken than the new shotgun that deals up to 200 damage with one shot. Here's why.

Hop Rock Dualies in Fortnite is broken.

Despite the burst of damage that the Lever Action shotgun can deal, shotguns have always had a higher reload time with fewer bullets. Dualies have a magazine capacity of 18 with a reload time of 2.7 seconds compared to the Lever Action shotgun's capacity of six with a reload time of 6.3 seconds.

This means the Dualies are one of the most lethal weapons present in Fortnite. The pistols fire two bullets with each shot. Additionally, the Dualies present a much smaller window of opportunity for enemies.

In case players miss their starting shots, plenty of bullet capacity in the Dualies enables multiple follow-up shots. However, the same cannot be said regarding a shotgun. Due to its smaller magazine capacity and high reload time, missed shots from a shotgun can be far more dangerous in Fortnite.

Above all, Dualies enables the player to perform the Hop Rock jump - a boosted leap that allows players to cover larger areas on the map quickly. Combining all these features makes the Hop Rock Dualies truly broken in Fortnite.