We are less than two weeks (a fortnight if you will) from the next season of Fortnite, and content about Season 4 is already beginning to leak. However, after coming off of so many heavily leaked seasons it’s worth it to take a look at what leaking does to Fortnite.

Leaking Fortnite content to the public

10 days away from Season 4 👀 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2020

So far, multiple Fortnite leakers have stated that they believe Fortnite Season 4 to be heavily Marvel themed, possibly based around Thor in particular, in much the same way that Season 3 has been Aquaman themed.

Additional information regarding Season 4 has to do with the presence of specialty skins and tie-ins with other Marvel properties. However, given that so much from the previous Fortnite seasons was leaked to the public before their reveals, some are beginning to wonder what affect leaking has on the Fortnite community.

Leakers’ dilemma

When content gets leaked to multiple sources, or simply posted to a small account, bigger leakers in the Fortnite community are put into a difficult position. With the content already out there they are somewhat obligated to share it. The damage of being leaked is already done, so the only consideration is whether or not that leaked content can be found through them or must be found elsewhere.

So naturally, leaked information about Fortnite gets spread with the help of these leakers, but if they don’t spread them then the content will simply be found through someone else.

The only thing that can seemingly be done about it is to have those who leak content stop. However, if they do stop leaking content, then these leakers will notice their own position in the communities begin to fall as they can no longer provide information about the game.

How leaking content harms Fortnite

BY THE WAY: No hate for @StonewallTabor, @HYPEX, or any of the people who talk about insider leaks. This is my personal opinion on insider leaks simply existing, not my opinion on the people who post the leaks. — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 19, 2020

The other major consideration is the way in which leaking content affects the Fortnite community as a whole. Content made for the game is often intended to be revealed and released at a certain time, often handled by a group of people who take into account multiple factors including marketability and expected excitement.

Ultimately, this means that when someone leaks this content from underneath them, it takes the metaphorical wind out of their sails and makes the game feel like it has stalled. Indeed, one of the more consistent complaints about Fortnite Season 3 was that the season felt as though it had been stuck for quite some time.

It can’t be understated the effect of the community knowing months in advance all of the proposed content for a season has on the enjoyment of that season. We can’t know whether or not the Fortnite community would enjoy the game more without leaks, but if you’ve been finding Fortnite dull as of late you might consider avoiding leaks for a season to see if it helps.