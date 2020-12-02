Fortnite Season 5 to be live tomorrow morning, US Eastern Time

The countdown for the newest season of Fortnite is live, and is scheduled to enter it’s official downtime at ET midnight tonight.

As the Galactus event drew Fortnite Season 4 to an end, Season 5 began with a groggy Agent Jonesy waking up from what appeared to be an involuntary nap, followed by a splash screen reading “To Be Continued.”

At the moment, Fortnite has entered its prep stage, complete with a countdown to the actual downtime which is expected to end around 4:00 AM ET, barring any kind of unforeseen delays.

Fortnite Season 5 is right around the corner

Despite the next season of Fortnite being just hours away, there is surprisingly little information about the new season floating about. This is a far cry from the days when an entire season’s worth of Fortnite content was leaked weeks before the new season, one which perhaps reflects Epic’s tighter grip on their biggest IP.

So far, leaks have suggested Disney’s The Mandalorian will have some kind of crossover during the new season, though whether that amounts to just a skin, an appearance by the character, or a full blown Star Wars themed season, is anyone’s guess.

That aside, it’s expected that the many Marvel themed crossover events will be removed from Fortnite as it is unlikely that Marvel would continue to allow the heavy use of its characters in a season of Fortnite which wasn’t so heavily focused on them.

However, even this is mere speculation, and it’s possible that Marvel, now owned by Disney, could have their characters make an extended stay on the Fortnite island in order to have an encounter with other Disney properties.

Of course, the chances of that are low so long as Fortnite remains an independent property and not merely another subsidiary of the Big Mouse studios.

What to do while waiting for the new season of Fortnite?

At the moment, many players, streamers, and content creators are finding new ways to make use of the prolonged downtime. Streamers like SypherPK and Nickmercs have been using the time to engage with fans and reminisce about the last days of the fourth season of Fortnite.

Others have decided to treat the downtime like time off, using it to take time for themselves and do other things they enjoy, or taken to social media to talk about the Season 4 event or other moments they loved or hated from the Marvel Season.

For now, there is little left to do but wait.