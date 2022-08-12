Fortnite streamer Clix collaborates with Gunna to produce new song, fans react

Fortnite streamer Cody "Clix" recently collaborated on a new song with American rapper Sergio "Gunna." Their project was first teased on July 28 in a tweet from Cody's account. The song was officially announced on August 5 after he tweeted a short snippet of the verse. The track, titled Florida Waters, was released earlier today and received mixed reviews from the gaming community.

Gunna has been in murky waters after being incriminated for violating Georgia's RICO Act. Gunna and Yung Thug were arrested earlier this month after their alleged involvement with a criminal group called Young Slime Life (YSL). However, this did not seem to stop him from recording a song with Clix.

Clix and Gunna's song Florida Waters is going to be DMCA free

In addition to the surprising collaboration between the duo, the song was also announced to be DMCA free. In other words, listeners and content creators are free to use the song on their respective platforms without the added stress of having it be copyright claimed by the record label or production team.

The song also features FN Meka, an AI/Robot rapper best known for his unique style and Hypebeast aesthetic. The song can be downloaded for free through the music website, Slip.Stream.

Fans had mixed reactions to the song. The primary critique of the song was over the lack of verses from Clix. The two featured artists appear to have been given the spotlight.

The music video of the song is yet to be released, but it is expected to appear on Clix's YouTube channel (which has over 1.95 million subscribers) soon.

In an announcement video on his channel, Clix mentioned that his principal role in the project was that of a producer and not that of a rapper. This would explain his lack of bars in the song. He stated:

"I did see you guys' comments. You're saying, 'I'm listening to this song mute' and all this stuff. I'm not rapping. Like I would understand if I'm rapping you guys wanna put on mute. I'm not a rapper."

Regardless of the criticism, the project will likely open doors for other content creators and streamers to venture into the music industry. Collaborations between content creators and professional musicians are still relatively new, and Clix's initiative might encourage others to step out and explore the space.

