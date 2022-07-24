Fortnite: Clix "cheated on" after one day into his new relationship

Fortnite pro Clix is once again making the headlines. However, similar to his recent stints, this one is also devoid of anything related to games. As of late, Clix has become a quasi-socialite and has rampantly posted his exploits on social media. Suffice to say, the Fortnite community has grown to enjoy his stunts.

Fortnite has a plethora of streamers who enjoy massive popularity across the internet. Cody Conrod, better known as Clix, is one such internet phenomenon. The high-ground taker is part of the NRG esports, and has over five million followers on Twitch. His claim to fame was Fortnite's first annual World Cup.

Clix @Clix I deadass got cheated on already wtf, live soon. I deadass got cheated on already wtf, live soon.

Clix recently took to social media to speak about his girlfriend. However, proceedings seem to have taken a turn for the worse as in his latest post, the Fortnite prodigy claims that he was cheated by his new girlfriend a day into their relationship.

Although the whole scenario has nothing to do with the game itself, it does concern an up-and-coming prodigy.

Fortnite's Clix gets cheated on

Of late, Clix has been invested in his personal growth. Back in June 2022, he announced his new relationship to the world, and now a month later, he got dumped out of one, that too in a somewhat demeaning way. This comes after an alleged video of his breakup surfaced online.

The video shows Clix, who is busy on a livestream. However, he is not playing Fortnite, but is talking to one of his friends. Later, his new girlfriend Lina joins him. The stream is open-ended and doesn't follow any particular genre. A few minutes into the video, Clix mentions Darla to his friend.

Shortly thereafter, the duo decided to foray into the topic, as his friend offered suggestions about getting her back. During the conversation, Lina was still sitting by his side. As they progress, she excused herself and leaves the room. The duo continued to talk about Darla, and Clix ended up calling her. While he is busy speaking to her, Lina left his house.

For the rest of the stream, Clix continued with his shenanigans, unaware of the fact that his girlfriend had left the premise. From hereon, proceedings took a turn for the worse.

One day later, a twitter user @DucksFnm tweets to Clix, a video of himself and Lina hugging and lip-syncing to Eminem's song Superman.

However, the user didn't stop here. He later posted a picture of himself and Lina, captioned "not even 24 hours later" in reply to Clix's video post titled "no longer a virgin." These posts are unequivocally meant to rile Clix up and have garnered immense traction.

Reactions of the Fortnite community

FaZe Sway @FaZeSway @Clix word on the street says that she already had a boyfriend and still kissed you and slept with you but thats all im hearing tho could be wrong @Clix word on the street says that she already had a boyfriend and still kissed you and slept with you but thats all im hearing tho could be wrong https://t.co/jEoHI5XkTj

While the Fortnite community has never hesitated in trolling Clix in the past, members were mindful of the convulated nature of the event and chose to support him.

Some players were trying to console Clix, while others were taking digs at Lina and her new boyfriend.

Despite this, some rigorously trolled the Fortnite pro and used some colorful words to describe the rather unfortunate chain of events. With that being said, since Clix is an eminent part of the game and its community, any news pertaining to him is sure to make headlines.

