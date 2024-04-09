Fortnite streamer Stable Ronaldo allegedly gets swatted live during podcast with Agent 00 and Trainwreckstv

Twitch streamer and Fortnite player Rani "Stable Ronaldo" seemed to have been swatted during his live stream earlier today (April 9). Rani was engaged in a Discord conversation with two other streamers, AMP's Din "Agent 00" and co-owner of Kick, Tyler "Trainwreckstv." At one point in the stream, Rani abruptly left his chair, revealing that his house had been swatted.

Swatting is a recurring issue within the streaming community, especially among those with a large viewership. For those unaware, swatting involves a viewer making a false report to the police, resulting in a serious response such as the cops being dispatched to the streamer's location.

"I'm getting swatted" - Stable Ronaldo dashes off after revealing he got swatted live on stream

Stable Ronaldo, a leading figure in the Fortnite community, reportedly faced a swatting incident during his livestream on Twitch earlier today. At the time, he was on a video call with Agent 00 and Trainwreckstv.

Around seven hours and 30 minutes into the stream, he received a phone call, possibly from his mother, following which he unmuted himself and disclosed to the other two streamers, stating:

"I'll be back, I'm getting swatted."

The streamer did return a few minutes later. When asked if he was okay, he replied that he had the contact details of several officers in and around the area. He also sarcastically remarked to the unknown viewer who made the call that their plan had failed. He said:

"Whoever called, you do realize I have 42 police officers' numbers. Yes, 42. They do call me before. They know who I am. They are not coming in here with 40 f**king Batmobiles coming in, bro. I have 42 numbers on my phone that says 'Cop, cop, cop, cop, cop.' They call me before hand."

He further suggested that the false report may have involved them stating that the streamer had his mother hostage. He added:

"All they got to do is check the house. Nobody is coming in trying to kill anyone. So, whoever is calling ins saying that I have my mom hostage and I'm going to shoot her in the head, you're a f**king moron."

In addition to the swatting incident, another noteworthy event occurred during Stable Ronaldo's stream with Agent 00 and Trainwreckstv. In the same call, Trainwreckstv controversially claimed that many Twitch streamers are using viewbots to inflate their streaming numbers.