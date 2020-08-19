Fortnite: Tank Battle LTM Guide

Fortnite players are now able to enjoy the new Tank Battle LTM. This LTM follows the tradition of making one small change in the game that creates larger implications and effects on how Fortnite players will want to approach the game. In this case, it's a tank battle that lets you eliminate players to earn back health.

Fortnite LTMs

Health and Shields have been increased. Eliminating players gives back health so get in there!



Play the Tank Battle LTM now! pic.twitter.com/wbUpkkE4JI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 8, 2019

Most Limited Time Modes in Fortnite function a bit like a thought experiment. They give players a chance to enjoy the game with one or a few small changes that lead to radical developments in gameplay. Fortnite benefits from these LTMs as well because they can take a look at how players might interact with the game if it implemented a certain set of changes.

Most of the time the LTM changes too much about the game to be adopted as a new central or core part of Fortnite, but the information is still valuable as it answers more nebulous questions. With Tank Battle, we can see how Fortnite might play if players could expect to survive a bit longer in fights.

Fortnite Tank Battle LTM - Changes

#NintendoSwitch #Fortnite I made an alliance with some randoms in tank battle lol pic.twitter.com/y5UpxIdpr9 — xd RyanRTG 🍑 (@xdRyanRTG) August 17, 2020

Tank Battle fundamentally changes the game by giving players indefinite regen for both health and shields, while removing all healing items from the game. Because a significant part of Fortnite involves maxing out your health and shields to survive as long as possible, this change means that survival will hinge more on how well you can avoid damage instead of how well you can gather supplies.

Advertisement

In addition to regeneration, players also steal shields on damage, giving them another avenue for durability. Lastly, all of this is paired with a flat 25% damage reduction.

So how does Fortnite play differently when damage is reduced and health regenerates?

Fortnite Tank Battle LTM: Offense

Although many of the changes lean towards a defensive style of play, there is one that does reward offense. Because players steal shields with damage, surviving a drawn-out firefight might mean optimizing your ability to snag spare shields from your opponents.

This might mean testing out SMGs over Shotguns from time to time. Shotguns are a boon when you can eliminate players in a single shot, but with reduced damage it might be more useful to use an SMG and keep your shots on target as long as possible.

Not only will this deal significant damage, but it will give you the advantage against a shotgun wielder. If a shotgun user hits you and steals your shields, your SMG should be able to take them all back before they can fire a second shot.

Other than that, you’ll want to make sure you practice building to cover yourself when enemies approach . Without any bulk healing items, avoiding stray hits will mean staying at max health for when the fight begins in earnest.

Fortnite Tank Battle LTM: Defense

@FortniteGame Hello i have found two players teaming up in solos ''tank battle'' their names are FAS_Hubibi and FAS_Gorallex in the footage i have linked below it show that they are clearly teaming up. pic.twitter.com/7i4yXjGT0Q — STRCT_ASKEW (@STRCT_ASKEW) August 18, 2020

Defense, on the other hand, is a bit easier in this Fortnite LTM. Playing slower and more cautiously means you'll retain more health. Additionally, it might be prudent to to keep an AR and sniper/hunting rifle in your inventory to connect with stray hits against players with poor positioning.

Stray hits might not seem valuable in a game where players can regenerate, but regeneration is slow. Hitting a player for 50 damage will force them to wait almost a full minute before getting back to full health. Additionally, that stray hit will restore some of your own shields.

That means you don’t even need to be aggressive after scoring a hit. You can simply land a shot and be content with the shields you’ve restored before moving on while your target turtles up.

Now, get out there and win some LTM matches!