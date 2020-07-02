Fortnite TRN Rating - What it is and how to increase it

Fortnite TRN Rrating is a quick number you can use to see how good you are at the game.

This will give you all the information you need to see how you can work towards improving your Fortnite TRN rating.

(Image Credit: FortniteTracker)

If you’ve been playing Fortnite recently then you should be able to see your stats through fortnitetracker.com. Thanks to their work, Fortnite players can all find how they measure up to the best, and use their custom TRN Rating as a quick snapshot of their performance.

Fortnite Stats

The helpful designers over at Fortnite Tracker have put together a great resource for players to use to follow their progress and learn how to improve their gameplay. With their site, users can see their win percentage, number of kills, kill to death ratios, and other stats that all provide some insight into their playstyle and what they can do to improve. This website is an invaluable resource for anybody looking to get better, or just curious how they measure up against their friends.

One of the stats it gives you is something called your TRN rating.

TRN Ratings: What do they mean?

Over at their website, they’ve put together a very useful guide for interpreting your TRN rating and seeing exactly what it means. Scores are separated into some quick categories to make it simple, users start at 1200 and the closer you are to 5000 the better you are overall, but if you want to know how to improve your Fortnite TRN rating then there’s more detail down below.

Through their breakdown of the TRN formula we can see that players increase their score by winning or placing highly in matches. Failing to place within the top 3 tiers (top 25 in solos, top 12 teams in duos, top 6 teams in trios) will cause you to lose points instead. The exact number is based on both your number of kills and what your current TRN score is.

Exact Formula and Examples

Taken directly from their summary of the Fortnite Duos formula:

If you win, and you get >7 kills, you receive 5% of (5000-currentScore)

If you win, and you get less than 7 kills, you will get 4% of (5000-currentScore)

2nd and 3rd tier work the same way. We expect you to get 4 and 3 kills at least respectively. If you do, you will get 2.5% and 1%. Getting your required kills grants you an additional 1% on both. If you lose, you will lose 2.5%, but if you get over 2 kills, you'll only lose 1.5%. We stop everyone at 0, so while many could go negative score, they'll remain at 0, giving them a chance to improve and get back into the game.

What this means is that if you play Fortnite Duos and you have the starting score of 1200 and you:

Win with 7 or more kills (1200 + 0.05(5000-1200)) = 1390

Win with 6 or fewer kills (1200 + 0.04(5000-1200)) = 1352

Place in the 2nd tier with 4 or more kills (1200 + 0.035(5000-1200)) = 1333

Place in the 2nd tier with 3 or fewer kills (1200 + 0.025(5000-1200)) = 1295

Place in the 3rd tier with 3 or more kills (1200 + 0.02(5000-1200)) = 1276

Place in the 3rd tier with 2 or fewer kills (1200 + 0.01(5000-1200)) = 1238

Fail to place with 2 or more kills (1200 - 0.015(1200)) = 1182

Fail to place with 1 or fewer kills (1200 - 0.025(1200)) = 1170

Fortnite players can use these numbers to calculate how their performance will affect their own scores. One thing to point out is that, with this formula, improvement becomes more difficult as you near 5000, and total points lost for losing becomes more forgiving as you near 0. However, while this score is useful, players should be careful about attaching too much value to it as it is not actually used for matchmaking or anything quite like that. Instead, it’s just a good way to keep track of your progress at the game.