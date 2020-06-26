Fortnite: How to keep track of your stats, and why you should

(Image Credit: @iggy30874)

Fortnite is a wildly successful game with hundreds of millions of players. If you’re interested in improving your Fortnite skills, then you should start keeping track of your stats.

Fortnite Stat Tracker

The good news for Fortnite players is that you are already keeping track of your stats. The good people at fortnitetracker.com have already done the work of collecting the data you need to track your wins and losses and see how you hold up against the best. Just go to their site, type in your name, gamertag, PSN, or account ID, and it will bring you to a personalized page with all the information you can want.

How to make the most of this information

The first thing you want to do when looking at this information is check out your win percentage and the breakdown by match type. Here you’ll want to see how you do in whichever format you want to personally focus on, but be aware that anything other than solos will naturally be more variable due to having teammates. Case in point, SypherPK has almost a 30% win rate in solos, but a 19% win rate in duos. Unless we are to believe that he somehow has a massive drop in his skill level whenever he plays duos, we have to accept that the data for those modes is going to be a little bit harder to interpret.

Where to focus your attention

Win percentage for most players, however, will be extremely low simply because of the number of players in each match, so make sure to take a look at your top 10/5/3 placement as well to see how frequently you make it to the endgame. If you notice a low number of top 10 placements in solo and low average match time you can conclude that the area you need to work on is most likely the midgame/travel phase. Skills tested here could be things like situational awareness, buildfighting, or even simple aim. If you notice a very low average match time, you might consider practicing a bit more for the early game and working on your location knowledge.